GBG Partners SEON to Enhance Online Fraud Prevention for Fintechs and Digital Banks in APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 September 2021 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the global expert in digital identity, helping businesses prevent fraud and meet complex compliance requirements, has announced a partnership with SEON. With this partnership, GBG strengthens online fraud prevention for banks, fintechs, and digital banks by using email, IP, phone and social media as alternative data for fraud detection, while meeting compliance and data privacy needs. SEON’s technology is fully integrated into the GBG Intelligence Center.

Digitilisation is accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, where digital banks in Asia Pacific reported a threefold increase in their customer bases in 2020 as compared to traditional banks. Mature economies like Singapore and Hong Kong have established high fintech adoption rates, and developing countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines are gearing to achieve financial inclusion with 70% of Filipino adults by 2023 to provide financial access to low-income households, gig economy, small businesses, and new-to-bank GenZ.

As Financial Crime 4.0 continues to exacerbate, the partnership with SEON enables GBG to increase effectiveness in combatting modern day fraud by validating the most active and present-day e-lifestyle based consumer touchpoints such as email addresses, IP location, social media, phone and SIM data to detect fraudulent anomalies in account application and loan origination, as well as to onboard new-to-bank population. Financial institutions (FIs) can look to reducing fake and malicious email address usage to as low as 0% and increase detection of suspicious IP-related applications and transactions by up to 80%.

Remote Fraud Management with Accuracy and Automation

FIs utilising the GBG Intelligence Center , a key module in GBG’s flagship end-to-end financial crime management solution – Digital Risk Management and Intelligence platform, benefit from enriched data intelligence to augment fraud detection and prevention accuracy by reducing manual work for FIs, false positive and false negative rates.

SEON adds to the performance of the Intelligence Center with its track record of zero false positives for email, phone and IP . Especially as fraud costs increasingly outweigh fraud management spend, this partnership helps risk management teams to increase efficiency by reducing time spent on manual tasks (eg checking of email, phone and IP data) by up to 50%. Furthermore, as remote working arrangements continue, the ability to automate fraud detection and prevention with a high degree of accuracy remains crucial. This partnership will further strengthen GBG’s capabilities to support enterprises with agility and flexibility.

Dev Dhiman, Managing Director of GBG, APAC, says, “To effectively address the rise in digital financial crime simply means that fraud detection and prevention measures need to be constantly modernised. This partnership with SEON continues to expand GBG’s datasets to better combat against identity crime, in particular synthetic ID, impersonation, identity theft, account takeover, money muling, and SIM swap fraud typologies.”

“Close to half of GBG’s customers are in financial services, it’s a top priority for us to build a watertight environment to avert any data point from being used by bad actors to commit fraud. By constantly enhancing how our platform performs, we can better protect our customers and build digital trust between financial institutions and their consumers. As the digital economy continues to evolve, the GBG Intelligence Center will continue to grow its strong network of partners to equip all FIs with the best-of-breed data and technology to fight fraud,” continues Dhiman.





Double Down on Fraud with AI & Machine Learning

Complementing GBG’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven approach to detect fraud, SEON uses open data and whitebox machine learning, giving businesses complete visibility and total control of how the AI decisions are made.

With SEON’s expertise and access to data, the integration with GBG Intelligence Center will provide enterprises with an even more thorough and unified fraud detection process:

Achieve up to 60% reduction in fraud volume in enterprises

Wide data coverage in APAC

100% GDPR and ISO 27001 compliant to meet data and privacy standards

Leverages only on proprietary email, IP and phone data going back a decade

Connected to over 30 social media platforms to uniquely see a comprehensive view of a person’s social network footprint with their digital footprint





SEON’s APAC customers include Grab, Danabijak, ATM Online, HomeCredit, 10Bet, and Robocash.





Jimmy Fong, Chief Commercial Officer at SEON, added, “The ability to identify fraudulent behavioral patterns also means businesses can discover hidden revenue opportunities. SEON’s AI adapts to any business model, learning how it operates to create fully transparent and visible rules. This creates a scalable fraud prevention solution for all online business types, whether as a payment service provider, payment gateway, neobank, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), gaming, anti-money laundering and more. The combination of GBG and SEON is a modernised solution for a fast-moving digital age, set to create greater agility to mitigate growing risks of fraud brought on by the pandemic, while smoothening and automating financial crime management processes without compromising user experience.”





This partnership forms part of GBG’s commitment to protect and provide FIs with end-to-end digital fraud and compliance solutions. The GBG Intelligence Center, with SEON incorporated, will be available to FIs across APAC, including Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

About GBG:

GBG offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.





Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands.

To find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac





About SEON:

SEON is founded in 2017 by Tamas Kadar and Bence Jendruszak, with head offices in Budapest and London. Backed by financial leaders such as founders of Tide, Revolut, SumUp, N26 and investors in Spotify and Klarna, SEON is on a winning mission to fight fraud on a global scale. SEON is partnered with Patreon, Air France, Grab, Afterpay, and albo Bank, to add new capabilities to their fraud prevention solution. SEON also has offices in Austin and Jakarta to support international clients.

To find out more about SEON, visit www.seon.io or follow us on LinkedIn.