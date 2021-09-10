AIA continues to celebrate 90 years in Singapore with exciting return of “AIA Live” online health and wellness event series

Series will provide Singaporeans exclusive access to events with local influencers and global stars, helping them to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 September 2021 – AIA Singapore today announced the return of its largest online health and wellness regional event, AIA Live 2021, kicking off on 12 September 2021 with AIA’s global ambassador David Beckham and other ambassadors from the region. Following the regional online event, Singapore would also host its own series of AIA Live in Singapore this October, which promises an expanded series of fun, engaging, and unexpected virtual events to help Singaporeans keep healthy. This reflects the long-standing commitment of the leading life insurer to help individuals and families in Singapore live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives together.













As AIA Singapore marks its 90-year milestone this year with a new long-term commitment and investment in Environmental, Social, and Governance, its brand promise will take on a renewed purpose as it looks to make positive contributions not only to the health of Singaporeans, but also the health of the wider community and environment.





Ms Melita Teo, Chief Customer and Digital Officer of AIA Singapore, says, “In the face of a global health crisis, we have empowered our customers to embrace new norms and emerge healthier together. This latest initiative will motivate Singaporeans to continue on this journey and do more to reach their health goals even as COVID-19 becomes endemic in our lives. We will also be inviting our AIA family of ambassadors to come along for the ride, so we can make a bigger impact in the overall wellbeing of Singaporeans in a fun and engaging way.”





AIA Live 2021 – Exclusively for Singapore





Local influencers Benjamin Kheng and Andrew Marko, together with special guests AIA Global Ambassador David Beckham and footballers from the Singapore Premier League, invite Singaporeans to join them for the very first AIA Live in Singapore on Thursday, 7 October, 5.00pm-6.00pm SGT.





In conjunction with World Mental Health Day, this first event will feature a Tai Chi masterclass to sharpen focus, build emotional resilience, sleep better and most importantly, enhance overall well-being to combat the languish we feel due to the pandemic.





In addition to learning this age-old Chinese martial art together, fans will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their questions answered by David Beckham during the event on how he keeps himself healthy and happy in challenging times.

David Beckham, AIA’s Global Ambassador, shared: “It’s great that AIA Live’s online health and wellness event is back as we are all still adapting to the world we are now living in. It’s so important to keep discussing the different ways we can all stay positive and share tips on the little changes we can make to improve our health and wellness. I’m excited to be joined by so many great speakers and be a part of this event.”

To register for the first AIA Live in Singapore event and stand a chance to have your questions answered by the mega star and win exclusive signed merchandise, please visit: http://bit.ly/AIALIVESG21. Question submission and event registration will close on 4 October 2021 (2359 hrs).

More details on the second AIA Live in Singapore event will be announced within the coming weeks. #AIALiveinSG #AIASG #HealthierLongerBetterLives

Live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives all month long with AIA Singapore













Aside from the AIA Live 2021 series, the leading life insurer will also be hosting Live 10.10 with Vitality – a specially curated day of 10 activities on 10 October 2021 to help individuals and families in Singapore Move, Unwind and Flourish with Vitality. Watch this space: Live 10.10 with Vitality for more updates on 15 September.

Follow AIA Singapore on Facebook (@Singapore.AIA) and Instagram (@AIASingapore) to stay up-to-date on all upcoming AIA Singapore and AIA Vitality events and exciting new guest star reveals.

Background on AIA Live





AIA Live was first introduced in 2020 as a regional online health and wellness event spanning 13 markets. The first event was headlined by AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham and featured more than 30 unique sessions, delivering health and wellness content and light-hearted moments of music and comedy around the key themes of mental wellbeing, exercise, activity and rest, nutrition, and personal growth. The second installment of AIA Live in 2021 will be expanded to include more regional and local sessions to keep everyone motivated on their health journey throughout the year.





Background on AIA’s partnership with David Beckham





AIA has partnered with David Beckham since 2017. As AIA Global Ambassador, David Beckham has been engaging with youths, families, and communities in Singapore and around Asia to promote active living and foster the values of teamwork and discipline through sports.





