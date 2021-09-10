The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival ends in great success

Overcoming the pandemic. Letting hope soar.

TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 September 2021 – The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival has entered it’s 11th year this year. In the past 10 years, more than 7.5 million people have attended the festival. This has helped shape, the “Hot Air Balloon Economy,” and brought NT $20 billion in added business to Taitung.

The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place at Luye Highland from 8/14 to 9/12.

Hot air balloons have brought vitality and international attention to Taitung. The Travel Channel deemed The Taiwan International Balloon Festival as one of the world’s top 12 hot air balloon festivals. Taitung County also topped Booking. com’s list of the Most Welcoming Regions on Earth in 2021. The Taiwan International Balloon Festival has surpassed Taitung’s most ambitious expectations. It’s now become our best vehicle to promote Taitung to the world.





The 2021 Taiwan International Balloon Festival has been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the Taitung County Government’s hot air balloon team came together to put on the event alone at Luye Highland from 8/14 to 9/12. This year it was not possible to invite foreign hot air balloon pilots to join this grand event in Taitung. Despite this, the Taitung County Government unveiled three new hot air balloons. These grabbed the attention of fans from all over the world. The balloons included the world’s only Hello Kitty hot air balloon wearing traditional blue Bunun clothes, a 19.2 meter tall hot air balloon modeled after Taipei’s cutest mascot, Bravo, who is a Formosan black bear, and the Dawn hot air balloon designed by Taiwan Fashion designer Sabra Andre.





For those who can’t come in person to the event, the Taitung County Government is using 360ﾟimaging technology to launch an online “360 ​​Live Broadcast.” People from around the world are welcome to visit the Taiwan International Balloon Festival’s official website or download the Taitung Travel App. This allows visitors to experience the Taiwan International Balloon Festival wherever they are.





