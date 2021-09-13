Reckitt and its brand Dettol named Official Hygiene Partner for Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021 to support the much-anticipated event with enhanced protection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 September 2021 – Reckitt and its brand Dettol is joining the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021 as the Official Hygiene Partner, to keep protecting runners’ health along the race in the first major mass participatory sporting event in Hong Kong since the start of the pandemic.













Dettol will help the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon implement enhanced hygiene protocols, promote health and hygiene practices, and provide hygiene products in the runner’s pack for all participants. Dettol hand sanitising stations will be set up along the course and at different area during the race and Dettol surface disinfectant products will also be used to keep the public facilities clean.





“We are excited to partner with Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on the return of this highly anticipated event,” said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. “At Reckitt, it is at the heart of our guiding principle to put consumers and people first, and we are determined to bring Our Purpose to life – to protect, heal and nurture, in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As one of the world’s most trusted disinfectant brands, through this partnership, Dettol will not only protect people’s health, but also become the enabler and protector of their best moments.”





“For mass participatory sporting events to relaunch, our utmost priorities are always on the safety of the public,” Hong Kong Association of Athletics Affiliates added. “We are confident the partnership with Reckitt and its leading brand Dettol will bring trusted hygiene protection solutions to the race to protect people’s health.”





Globally, Dettol has partnered with numerous leading organisations around the world, including the English Football Association, Cricket Australia, Hilton Hotels, and British Airways, and Hong Kong Rugby Union, to deliver its brand purpose of protecting what people love — be that families, sports, or day-to-day life moments.

