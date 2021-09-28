FWD General Insurance tops Forrester Customer Experience Index in Hong Kong for second year running

Transaction results in accelerated leasing at ESR Yokohama Sachiura DC1 and development commencement of ESR Higashi Ogishima DC1

TOKYO, JAPAN/HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 26 November 2020 – ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the

largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, and Mitsubishi

Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (“MFTBC” or “Mitsubishi Fuso”) have worked

closely on a sweeping reorganisation of logistics operations in Kanagawa

prefecture, Japan. The landmark transaction has resulted in 2 new lease

agreements between ESR and MFTBC and material amendment of a third one. It

involves ESR’s 2 leading park projects under development in Tokyo with a

combined total build-out area of circa 900,000 sqm and expected completion

value in excess of US$3.0 billion.

Higashi Ogishima: the parties have agreed to relocate MFTBC’s

1,200-truck domestic parking operation away from its historical site in Higashi

Ogishima which ESR has controlled since 2016. The 8 Ha site being vacated will

now develop as the first phase of ESR Higashi Ogishima park. Construction of

the 310,000 sqm Higashi Ogishima DC 1 will commence next month for planned

delivery in December 2022.

Featuring the first ever 9-storey warehouse design

in Japan as well as advanced sustainability solutions ESR Higashi Ogishima park

will set a new benchmark for distribution centre design where optimal

integration into the urban fabric and lower environmental impact are achieved

without sacrificing building functionality and high-throughput. E-commerce and

3PLs choosing to operate at ESR Higashi Ogishima will enjoy close proximity to

Haneda Airport and Tokyo 23 wards as well as a supportive ecosystem with co-location

of ancillary services including children’s day-care facilities of ESR partner BARNKLÜBB™.

ESR Yokohama Sachiura Park: MFTBC has chosen to continue the domestic

distribution of its complete vehicles at ESR’s other distribution park in the

greater Tokyo area, ESR Yokohama Sachiura. More specifically, MFTBC will

operate from the 15 Ha expansion area earmarked by ESR for bespoke logistics

space requirements. In addition, Mitsubishi FUSO has reserved 4 Ha of adjacent

space to allow the potential future consolidation of other logistics activities

into a large built-to-suit facility to be developed by ESR.

In a further endorsement of the ESR Yokohama

Sachiura park, MFTBC has also elected to locate additional operations in

building DC1. As a result, ESR Yokohama Sachiura park which is

halfway into development will achieve 38% pre-completion occupancy across its

circa 350,000 sqm net rentable area.

Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO of ESR,

commented: “This transaction is especially gratifying as it showcases several

key capability differentiators of the ESR platform. Evidently it allows our

most prized land holding to develop timely into ESR’s most advanced product to

date. It also helps us cement our relationship with MFTBC who has been a

fantastic partner and who is equally interested in bringing innovative

solutions to our common set of third-party logistics clients with their

superior product line of commercial vehicles.”

Arne Barden, Head of Supply Chain Management MFTBC,

equally welcomed the transaction observing that “ESR’s Yokohama Sachiura site

is strategically located in Kanagawa Prefecture and will invigorate the

continuous improvements we implement in our operations” and expressed interest

in “further collaborating with ESR on sustainability initiatives aimed at urban

logistics”.

Stefan Rödler, Head of Asia-Pacific Real Estate at Mitsubishi

Fuso’s parent company Daimler AG, who steered the local teams through the

year-long negotiation concluded: “ESR has proven a reliable and creative

partner and we look forward to expanding collaboration across other geographies

to provide other Daimler business units with the same service level.”

Reflecting on industry trends Mr. Gibson remarked

that this transaction vindicates ESR’s longstanding choice of targeting larger

and more capital-intensive brownfield sites — including the ones where patient and

strategic asset management work is required — in the pursuit of the large

multi-tenanted buildings and parks favoured by occupiers and that “the ability

of all the ESR teams to bend functional lines to come as one on complex

transactions should serve ESR and its investors well in an increasingly

competitive market.”

Expanding on Mr. Gibson’s comment, Pierre-Alexandre Humblot, ESR Managing Director Fund

Management and Capital, emphasised the central role played by the 2

development funds involved – RJLF2 and RJLF3 – and their investor

representatives: “Managing a plain-vanilla development on behalf of 3rd-party

capital is difficult enough. Here we had brownfield sites, criss-crossed

ownership by vehicles with different mandates and a large corporate tenant suitably

expecting their evolving occupancy requirements to be the leading

consideration. Our LPs displayed great agility to focus on the bigger picture

in a sign that 3rd-party capital is eager and capable of undertaking

the more advanced transactions provided they are afforded the most complete

insights into the developer thought process.”

The related

sale of Higashi Ogishima Phase 1 accelerates RJLF2 divestment while allowing

RJLF3 to complete its circa US$600 million equity deployment just 18 months

into its investment period.