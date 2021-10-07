COACH Giant Dinosaur Rexy Stomps Over Kuala Lumpur’s Busiest Shopping District

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 October 2021 – From digital 3D waves in South Korea to a 3D kitten on a building in Tokyo, 3D billboards are drawing the attention of pedestrians all over the world. COACH launched an initiative with “Windows of the Future” showcasing bespoke window displays in 9 locations around the world and in Malaysia, it’s sending shockwaves through the city with a giant 3D Rexy (Coach‘s fearless mascot) jumping out of Pavilion Elite‘s LED screen.









The 3D Animation features the storyline of Rexy going into the store, hits on a few things, and grabs her favourite Rogue bags before she leaps off the screen, reflecting COACH Rogue‘s unique attitude inspired by free spirits, rebels, and dreamers. There is more installed in this OOH (out-of-home) advertising experience as COACH’s digital agency CONTEN.T also released a digital AR game where the obsession of Rexy continues to an Augmented-Reality environment. This digital game will allow customers to immerse into an AR game experience to help Rexy capture more Rogue bags. Players with the highest points will win an exclusive Rogue bag at the end of the campaign. The digital game is currently available to play on mobile from 4th till 24th October 2021.

With the help of its agency for Singapore and Malaysia, the luxury brand COACH is no stranger to “Phygital” experiences, a term coined by the retail industry where physical meets digital experience. “We can expect to see more fun and engaging roll-outs in the coming seasons with COACH.” said Jason Ang, Managing Director of CONTEN.T. The agency who has since released a number of award-worthy campaigns that push the boundaries of digital and offline experience to reach consumers.

About CONTEN.T

CONTEN.T – short for Content Technology is an immersive media production division of Fotobox Sdn Bhd that helps brands create immersive experiences through advanced media such in Augmented Reality, Virtual Retail, Mixed Reality and Real-time 3D and other creative tech. Serving brands like Chanel, Coach, Fendi, Estee Lauder and Gucci to name a few. The company had also expanded its services in South East Asia and Asia Pacific.





