Reckitt Taiwan Named Among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021’ by HR Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 October 2021 – Reckitt Taiwan is crowned the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021’ award by HR Asia, an authoritative regional publisher in HR industry. This reputable award recognizes Reckitt Taiwan’s outstanding performance under the challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic in terms of working environment, employee care, talent cultivation and development strategies.













“We are honored to be named the winner of the “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021,” said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. “At Reckitt, we put not only our customers but our people at the front for every decision we make. Under the epidemic, we have also flexibly adjusted our work model so that employees can work remotely from home to reduce the risk of infection outside as we put our people’s safety and health as priority. Hard on results and soft on people is the way how we create an environment with a Freedom to Succeed.”





Reckitt is committed to do the right thing, always. Everyone in the company is led by Our Compass that guides the way to behave as individuals, as teams, and as a company. Reckitt truly believes that everyone has the freedom to succeed and provides all team members with a platform to strive for excellence and build shared success. Employees are empowered and encouraged to own, create and drive their growth with freedom, and they could have the power to shape a life that works for them.





Reckitt understands the importance of cultivating the team spirit and the bonding between employees. Through team building and social activities, we will continue to host Fun Friday’ quarterly with various themed activities after the epidemic ease off, to let the employees to relax, and let the employees from different departments or regions to cultivate a foundation for cross-departmental collaboration in the future. We also regularly organize the ‘Give Time’ program that encourages every colleague to spend two working days a year to volunteer.”





Apart from driving diversity and inclusion overall, Reckitt invests in developing, attracting, retaining, and engaging talented women. Reckitt launched different initiatives to support female employees on balancing their work and lives. Apart from the annual leaves, Reckitt offers generous annual leave days and very much cherishing the wonders of parenthood by allowing 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and 8 weeks paternity leave for fathers.





“Employees are our key assets, and we always value their wellbeing. Especially when they have to face and adapt the various ‘new normal’ brought by the epidemic, we provide all-round support to help them to achieve ‘Freedom to Succeed’ on an equal and open platform,” Boudewijn Feith added. “Our diversified and trustworthy team are adhering to our mission to protect, heal and nurture, in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world by providing the highest-quality hygiene, health and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplement products and win the pandemic fight with Taiwan together.”





HR Asia ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ Award received nearly 300 award entries this year in its Taiwan edition and 96 companies demonstrated the best working environment across all industries received this distinguish honours. The Award, covering 12 markets across the region, is organized by HR Asia to recognize the best practices to achieve effectiveness in employee engagement and people management. The rigorous selection process covers an extensive assessment of the companies’ employee engagement and workplace excellence.





About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.





Reckitt is the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.





Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.





We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.





Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com





* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is where best practices and inner workings of featured companies are investigated to understand what distinguishes them from the rest. The Awards culminate with a Report to be published in HR Asia and cover 12 markets across the region – highlighting excellent workplace practices and employee engagement initiatives across Asia.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia’s largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence. For more information, please visit: http://hrasiamedia.com/.

