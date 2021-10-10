AXA BetterMe Weekend concludes successfully

Echoing the World Mental Health Day to promote mental wellness and encourage everyone to live healthily inside out to become a BetterMe

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 October 2021 – In response to the World Mental Health Day and celebrating the 1st anniversary of AXA BetterMe, the holistic wellness platform on the Emma by AXA app, AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) hosted the “AXA BetterMe Weekend” (the “Event”) on 7-10 October at Hysan Place, Causeway Bay, to encourage Hong Kong citizens to take good care of their mental wellness, live healthily inside out, and become a BetterMe. The event received overwhelming response despite the inclement weather.

































































The AXA BetterMe Weekend was held at Hysan Place for four days, aiming to raise the awareness of mental health.

“AXA BetterMe Weekend” offered a full spectrum of activities for people of all ages, including complimentary creative dance and singing bowl workshops, brand new AXA BetterMe Mind Charger stress-relief soundtracks, DIY tote bag, special photo booth, etc.

AXA BetterMe was launched in July 2020, it offers nearly 20 programmes and services covering physical wellness, mental wellbeing and health management. Its mental wellness resources are available for free to not only AXA customers but also the general public alike. Simply access the AXA BetterMe services through the Emma by AXA app and start enjoying the services anytime, anywhere at your fingertips.

To learn more about AXA BetterMe, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/be-a-betterme-campaign