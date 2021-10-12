Singapore SMEs Benefit From Customized Skilling And Talent Development With Microsoft’s Let’s Skill Up Program

Microsoft and SkillsFuture Singapore partner to help local small and medium enterprises close skills gap by tailoring skills paths and transforming workplace learning practices

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 October 2021 – Since the launch of the Let’s Skill Up program earlier this year, Microsoft Singapore has enabled more than 30 local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their partner ecosystem to uplift skills capabilities and strengthen workplace learning practices.













Identifying skills gap and delivering curated training for SMEs

As reported in a study by ASME-Microsoft, many SMEs find themselves facing delays in their digital transformation plans due to COVID-19, in addition to challenges in manpower and skilling. In addressing the issue, Microsoft Singapore partnered SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to create the Microsoft Let’s Skill Up Program as part of the SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative to reach out to the SMEs directly, and work with them to identify skills gaps in their businesses and curate customized training programs for their employees. SMEs can also enjoy enhanced absentee payroll support funding to help them defray their manpower costs when they send employees for training courses supported by SSG.

The program has seen great success to date and exceeded expectations. Since its launch, more than 30 SMEs have joined the Microsoft Let’s Skill Up program with at least 79 employees from these SMEs undergoing upskilling in IT, in areas such as Microsoft Azure, security, modern workplace, business applications.

“As a distributor, we feel the Let’s Skill Up Program is a meaningful and timely program for our partners as they are able to access tailored skills advisory from Microsoft and fast-track the skilling pathways for their employees. This is a great relief in the midst of our busyness and we are glad that there is finally someone who is thinking of and taking care of our skills development needs. We highly recommend this program for those looking to upskill their staff.” said Adrian Heng, Business Development Manager, Rhipe.

Vinc Tan, Director, VGC Technology shares how the business has benefitted from the program. “As an IT outsourcing company, we are committed to helping our clients migrate to the Microsoft Azure Cloud as they power hybrid work. Microsoft’s Let’s Skill Up program has provided us access to a pool of skilling resources such as HelpDesk/IT Support , which has been essential in helping our employees support our customers on their digital transformation journey.

Strengthening workplace learning practices through inculcating a culture of innovation

A hallmark of the Microsoft Let’s Skill Up Program is the introduction of workplace learning to the SMEs. A huge amount of time is spent learning on the job, and workplace learning has been shown to be effective in optimizing work performance and improving employee engagement and retention. By applying workplace practices to learn, unlearn, relearn, and reimagine innovation, business leaders can chart a course for themselves and their employees to embrace tech intensity and foster more collaborative learning.

Oh Kwang Leong, Managing Director, Nanyang Tech shares, “Human resources have always been the most valuable asset in our company and Microsoft’s Let’s Skill Up Program has shown us how we could further upskill our workforce and create a structure to harness learning at the workplace. We are very appreciative of their support”.

“With analytics and professional services as our core businesses, our people have always been our priority. Microsoft’s Let’s Skill Up Program has given us valuable exposure to deepen our learning and development expertise and create opportunities to accelerate a culture of innovation through people development,” said Matthew Choo, co-founder, ClayOps.









To further meet the SMEs’ hiring needs, Microsoft has taken on the additional role to facilitate job placements through the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Program, SGUnited Skills Program, SkillsFuture Work-Study Program.





Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



