STAYC and Philips: Enjoy Your Music, Your Way

Up to 29 hours play time with charging case

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

Mono mode for more call time and shared sounds

Hybrid active noise canceling (ANC)

Includes comfortable eartips in 3 sizes

Easy control and pairing

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 15 October 2021 – Philips and STAYC are working together to introduce the new Philips TAT4556 true wireless headphones with active noise canceling and up to 29 hours play time. STAYC is the girl group that is widely recognized as one of the top Rising Korean Artists, featuring six unique talents that combined to create top ten hit albums and singles like Star to a Young Culture, Staydom, and ASAP.









Like STAYC, you let nothing come between you and your music. So Philips TAT4556 headphones always keep you focused on the sounds that matter – and, whether you’re having fun, working hard, or working out, they don’t mind a little rain or sweat, thanks to their IPX4 protection rating. Choose the color that best suits your lifestyle: they are available in black, white, green and purple.

Hear your music anywhere

With their sleek charging case, Philips TAT4556 headphones let you take your music anywhere. You get great sound and solid bass from the 12 mm neodymium drivers, for a whole 9 hours of play time from a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case (battery endurance measured with ANC off). For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case and get an extra hour of play time within 10 minutes.

Wider and deeper noise cancellation means these headphones filter out all the noise you do not want to hear, so you are free to be with the tunes you love. But Awareness Mode always allows you to let the world back in instantly, whenever you need to.

Enjoy mono mode

Handling a lot of calls? Now you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

Secure, comfortable fit

Philips TAT4556 headphones deliver real comfort, thanks to the three included sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers that comfortably and securely fit into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

There’s even more to come

Philips and STAYC are also cooperating on the new TAT5556 headphones, TAH8856 headband and TAB5706 soundbar – to be announced in the near future.

Enjoy the exclusive video now

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZIqDyHhqhg

Pricing and availability

The Philips TAT4556 headphones are available in 4 colours at an MSRP 2.990.000 VNĐ at https://www.lazada.vn/products/tai-nghe-chong-on-philips-tat4556bk97-tws-mau-den-hang-chinh-hang-i1532076043-s6438969341.html?spm=a2o4n.seller.list.99.19315c4ePaOpTI&mp=1

Read more information about Philips TAT4556 headphones at https://www.philips.com.vn/c-p/TAT4556BK_97/true-wireless-headphones

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





