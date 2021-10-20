Blueair’s HealthProtect™ air purifier tested to remove live SARS-CoV-2 Virus from the air, now protecting Singapore

Blueair’s most advanced air purifier to date, HealthProtect™, is now available in Singapore at major retailers, offline and online.

HealthProtect™ 7400-series air purifiers remove 99.99% 1 of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in controlled biosafety level 3 lab testing. The test was conducted by MRI Global, an independent US non-profit research organization, in a 13ft³ (0.37m³) chamber on live aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus.

of live airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in controlled biosafety level 3 lab testing. The test was conducted by MRI Global, an independent US non-profit research organization, in a 13ft³ (0.37m³) chamber on live aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus. Blueair’s HealthProtect™ first major brand air purifier tested to remove live SARS-CoV-2 Virus from the air i .

. Combination of most advanced air purification technologies on market.

Eradicates bacteria and viruses even on stand-by mode.

Prevents microbial growth thanks to unique GermShield™ technology.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 October 2021 – Swedish air purification expert Blueair has launched HealthProtect™, its most advanced air purifier ever, in Singapore. Combining three new revolutionary technologies, the HealthProtect™ air purifier protects against viruses and bacteria even when it is on stand-by. The same technology also been adopted by a world class airport for the health and safety of its staff on the frontlines and travellers.











Says Henk D. in ‘t Hof, CEO, “At Blueair we are proud to be an industry leader in performance testing. Blueair has built its position as a leader within the air purification industry by 25 years of independent third-party testing of all innovations. Today there is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand for air purifiers, and as such, our commitment to consumers is to deliver honest, factual, results on live SARS-CoV-2 virus that consumers can trust. Air purifiers should be used as an additional measure alongside the national and international guidelines.”

Superior removal of particles, chemicals and germs – using 55% less energy

HealthProtect™ uses HEPASilent Ultra™, Blueair’s most advanced filtration technology ever. This technology combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration to kill 99%A of viruses and bacteria, and remove dust, pollen, dander, mold, VOCs, and odors. Compared to traditional “true HEPA” filtration used in most air purifiers, HEPASilent Ultra™ silently delivers 50% moreB clean air and uses 55% less energyC.

Eradicates viruses and bacteria – even on standby

Even when the HealthProtect™ air purifier is on standby, the GermShield™ technology proactively monitors the room and automatically activates when conditions are optimal for germ growth. GermShield™ uses a low air draft to ensure no new growth of germs, and plasma charging to killD existing viruses and bacteria on both the filters and interior surfaces.

MoreB clean air to every corner of the room

Unlike other air purifiers that only push clean air to a small part of the room, the (patent-pending) SpiralAir™ outlets are uniquely engineered to deliver 360°, omni-directional, airflow quickly circulating moreB clean air to every corner of the room (based on recommended room size and AHAM standard of five Air Changes per Hour).

Smart features for a clean, connected home

Using geofencing technology, HealthProtect™ goes into standby mode when you leave the house and turns back on as you approach home, ensuring clean air when you arrive. Smart features like (patent-pending) “Clean air ETA” and real-time pollutant tracking of fine particles (PM1 – 2.5) like smoke, bacteria and viruses and coarse particles (PM10) such as dust, pollen and spores helps you to understand how household activities and cleaning product choices are impacting your air quality. HealthProtect™ is easily voice-controlled by Amazon Alexa and Google Home, or remotely from the Blueair app.

Even the filters are smart in HealthProtect™, equipped with a smart RFID chip to accurately monitor filter status. When it’s time to replace the filter, the Blueair app will send you an alert and allow you to re-order at the touch of a button.

Whisper-silent clean air delivery for a good night’s sleep

Air purifiers are generally recommended to be placed in the room where most time is spent. This is most often the bedroom. Many air purifiers, however, cannot clean the air without making a lot of noise. The HealthProtect™ uses HEPASilent Ultra™ filtration technology to deliver its powerful filtration performance quieter than a whisper (30 dB) on the lowest setting and a normal conversation (65 dB) on the highest. The smart night-mode will optimise the setting and turn off any disturbing light that could affect a good night’s sleep.

Designed in Sweden

Every component is uniquely engineered in Sweden to provide the highest performance and energy efficiency. Blueair’s Swedish heritage is also apparent in the choice of sustainable, high-quality materials and thoughtful design features such as easy to clean pre-filters and hidden wheels.

HealthProtect™ is now available in Singapore at Tangs, Takashimaya, Harvey Norman, Best Denki, BHG, Mega Discount Store, Lazada and Shopee.



1 Tested in a 13ft³ chamber only on a Blueair HealthProtect 7400. HealthProtect has not been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 or reduce or prevent the transmission of COVID-19.​ i Tested in a 13ft³ chamber only on a Blueair HealthProtect 7400. HealthProtect has not been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 or reduce or prevent the transmission of COVID-19.​ A Tested on the filter media. Deactivation of germs within natural flora (excluding viruses) under normal temperature and humidity conditions. Blueair air purifiers have not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2. B Based on testing of particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR according to GB/T18801-2015) in HealthProtect™ 7400 model at the same fan speed, compared to using H13 true HEPA filtration in the same unit. C Based on testing of energy consumption (W) and noise levels (dB, according to ISO 3743) in HealthProtect™ air purifier with the same particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR according to GB/T18801-2015), compared to using H13 true HEPA filter in the same unit. D Deactivation of bacteria (Staphylococcus albus) and virus (MS2 bacteriophage). Blueair air purifiers have not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2.



About Blueair

Blueair is a world leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. October 2021 marks 25 years of Blueair providing clean air for the next generation. Blueair celebrates the fight for freedom to breathe and continue to live by their purpose for the next coming years. www.blueair.com/sg





To learn more about Blueair’s test conducted by MRI Global visit: www.blueair.com/us/coronavirus.html





#Blueair