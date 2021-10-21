edotco Group launches inaugural Infrastructure Design Competition in collaboration with University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Net profits drop 55% to HK$247 million with interim

dividend HK$0.05/share

Keep composure facing outbreak of the novel

coronavirus

Strive to make new innovative breakthroughs

Results summary:

Total revenue HK$1,783 million for first half year, representing a decrease

of 23.3% y-o-y

of 23.3% y-o-y Net profit HK$247 million, representing a decrease of 54.9% y-o-y

The Board resolved to pay interim dividend of HK$0.05 /share,

unchanged from last year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 August 2020 – SSY Group Limited (“SSY”

or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2005.HK) and its subsidiaries (together, the

“Group”) presents the interim results of the Company for the six months ended

30 June 2020 (“first half of the year” or the “period”).

During the first half year, the Group achieved a revenue of HK$1,783

million, representing a decrease of 23.3% and the gross profit margin remained at 64%. The Group

achieved a net profit of HK$247

million, representing a decrease of 54.9% compared to the corresponding period

of last year. During the first half year, the operational activities of various

sizes of hospitals and various types of clinics in the PRC were severely

disrupted by the epidemic and thus the number of patients substantially

decreased. The sales volume of the intravenous infusion solutions, being the major

products of the Group, dropped considerably. The Group extended sales &

marketing and supply services through “cloud services” and other means. During the period, the Group developed

new businesses in more than 80 hospitals to further secure and stabilize its

market, laying a solid market foundation for the rapid business recovery of the

Company after the epidemic.

The Board

of directors proposed to pay an

interim dividend of HK$0.05 per share for year 2020, which is unchanged

from the corresponding period of last year. The total amount of interim dividend this year to be paid

is approximately HK$151 million.

During

the first half of the year, sales volume of intravenous infusion solutions

reached approximately 482 million bottles/bags, representing a decrease of

approximately 38% year-on-year, of which the proportion of therapeutic infusion

solutions among the intravenous infusion solutions increased to 31.6%,

representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points year-on-year. The Group

increased its effort in promoting the sales of new products in different

provinces, among which the online tender of Moxifloxacin Hydrochloride and

Sodium Chloride Injection has been completed in 31 provinces and municipalities

and has resulted in sales in 22 provinces, achieving sales of RMB127 million

during the first half of year 2020. As a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, the

Group’s Abidol Hydrochloride

capsule has played a positive role in this fight against the epidemic, and was

included in “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infected

Pneumonia”, “Guidelines for the Rational Use of Antiviral Drugs in Children with

Viral Infectious Respiratory Diseases” and National

Medical Insurance Catalogue 2019. Its revenues for the first half year amounted

to RMB50.64 million, representing a significant increase of 19 times compared

to the corresponding period of last year. Export sales to foreign countries

achieved a growth despite the unfavourable market trend, with increases in

export revenue of 14.9% and export volume of infusion solution of 15.4% during

the first half year as compared to corresponding period of last year. We

completed the registration procedures and obtained registration certificates for

26 product specifications overseas, and increased 2 new countries for export.

For both existing and potential markets, the

Group further pushed forward the progress of research and development of

innovative drugs and generic drugs as well as the consistency evaluation of

generic drugs, and achieved results as expected. The Group obtained approvals

for production of Doxofylline Injection and Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection

being two items under newly classified Type 4 chemical drug. In year 2020, it obtained approval for Cefdinir capsule and

Prucalopride Succinate tablet, being newly classified Type 4 oral formulation.

All of them were regarded as one of the first three enterprises that had passed

through consistency evaluation in the PRC. Doxofylline Injection has a new type

of packaging in PP ampoule instead of the original glass ampoule for better

convenience and safety. Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection is a new type of

local anesthetic drug being the first one that passed through consistency

evaluation. Cefdinir capsule and Prucalopride Succinate tablet were both

awarded the first place in the tender results of National Centralised Medicines

Procurement. The approval for Rosuvastatin Calcium Tablet, a newly classified

Type 4 chemical drug, was also obtained. It is used for treatment of primary

hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, 72 research and

development projects were submitted for approval, including clinical trial

application of NP-01 under Type I new drug, 4 items under Type 4 chemical

drugs, 1 item under Type 3 chemical drugs and 3 items for consistency

evaluation.

Regarding

development of projects, through product process

optimization as well as equipment modification and upgrades, Hebei Guangxiang

Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is rapidly releasing its production capacity of bulk

pharmaceuticals, thus beginning to show the advantage of production cost. The

Company has planned for a spin-off and separate listing of its integrated

business of bulk pharmaceuticals on a stock exchange in the PRC.

Looking ahead in the

second half year, domestic and international economy will be more complex and

dynamic. As the novel coronavirus epidemic may become normalised, the pressure

arising from external factors may persist and bring new challenges to the Group’s

operation and sales. Facing numerous uncertainties, the Group will continue to

keep its composure, uphold its development focus and do its best in maintaining

the momentum in sustainable and stable development of the Group. The Group will

promote development by innovation, and improve efficiency by management. The

Group will maintain our major products in the leading position of intravenous

infusion solution market. At the same time, the Group will strengthen the

marketing efforts of major products, such as therapeutic infusion solution

products and small volume injection products, as well as newly approved drug

types and will also expand the sales proportion of high-value-added preparation

products. On the other hand, the Group will actively utilize the production

capacity of bulk pharmaceuticals and improve capacity utilization to lay a

solid foundation for the listing in the PRC. Moreover, the Group will continue

to make progress on implementation of innovative drug evaluations and

consistency evaluations. We will adhere to the new product development idea of “combination of generic and innovative drugs” with development of as injections the basis. At the same time, we

will take into consideration of research and development of new types of oral

solid preparation, bulk pharmaceuticals and medical materials. At the same

time, the Group strives to make new breakthroughs in the research and

development of innovative drugs.

Mr. Qu Jiguang, Chairman and CEO of SSY Group Limited said, “We

will not be discouraged by the disappointing result in the first half year. We

are full of confidence on the future development of the Group. Leveraging on

the competitive edges on our scale, quality, lean management and branding in

the industry, we will firmly grasp development initiatives, keep innovative

vitality and push forward high-quality development of the Group. We will

deliver more solid development results to bring satisfactory returns to our

investors. I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to

our investors and all staff of the Group for their support to the development

of the Company.”

About SSY Group Limited

SSY Group Limited is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in China with

nearly 7 decades of operation history and a well-established brand name. The

Group went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2005 with stock

code 2005. The group has become a component stock of Morgan Stanley Capital

International Index (MSCI) China Index from June 2018. The Group is principally

engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of a wide range of

pharmaceutical products, including OTC drugs, bulk medicine and medical

materials, mainly intravenous infusion solution to hospital and distributors.

The manufacturing plants of the Group locates in Hebei Province and Jiangsu

Province in China, its products take leading position in the high-end hospital

market in China.