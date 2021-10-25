Flint Ideas advocates the unique concept of “Uniform Fashion”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 October 2021 – Nowadays, many uniforms are still very traditional, which are visually unattractive and outdated. ‘Flint Ideas’- a shirt-printing & uniform customization Company, understands that visually unappealing uniforms could affect the mentality of many workers, thereby reducing work efficiency and service quality.

In this regard, the local creative uniform company- Flint Ideas, with the motto of ‘More than just a Uniform’, is committed to creating uniform fashion lines that bring out strong brand images. The company has launched the service of uniform fashion design, to create uniforms that are fashionable and visually appealing. The visual of the uniform is very important to many businesses since the appropriate uniform fashion helps to create a strong brand image, which would then enhance work confidence and efficiency.

Nowadays, Uniform Fashion has increasingly attracted more attention in Western countries. In addition, the green uniforms of the characters in the popular Korean drama ‘Squid Game’, have become the highlight of many discussions. The Uniform & shirt wear fashion design team of Flint Ideas has taken inspiration from the fashion design of the popular drama, to promote the concept of visually attractive and comfortable uniform and t-shirt wear fashion.

About “Flint Ideas”

“Flint Ideas” is one of the most professional uniform and t-shirt printing companies in Hong Kong. The company has a team of dedicated and passionate staff from various departments, such as the sales department, design department, purchasing department, and production department. With excellent management, the company provides high-quality uniform design services for each of their customers, with a wide range of products that range from team shirts, pant shirts, team jackets, wind jackets, sweatshirts, printed t-shirts, and uniforms.

“Flint Ideas” has its factories of modern production lines and technical equipment in Dongguan and Huizhou in China. The quality of their products has always fulfilled each requirement of their customers, given that the production of their shirts, team shirts, and uniforms, has undergone strict quality control procedures. “Flint Ideas” has always insisted on exquisite craftsmanship, affordable prices, and professional services. Therefore, the company has gained the trust and support of its customers, thanks to the good reputation from various schools, uniform teams, and many commercial organizations.

#FlintIdeas