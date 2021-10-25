Standout in Marketing Job Opportunities with Increase of 45% in Q3 2021 from 2020: Michael Page Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 October 2021 – Global recruitment specialists Michael Page Malaysia witnessed increased job opportunities in some sectors in Q3 2021 compared with 2020. According to job opportunity data shared by Michael Page, this was observed with growth in opportunities within the Marketing (up 45%) and Engineering & Manufacturing (up 22%) sectors. Overall the country saw an 18% rise in the number of job opportunities from last year.









Paul Cooper, Managing Director of Michael Page Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

Paul Cooper, Managing Director of Michael Page Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam observes, “Marketing in Malaysia’s B2C space is really driving the demand for these professionals as organisations are trying to engage directly with their customers. The pandemic brought about massive changes in consumer patterns and the leading players want to establish a direct link with their customer and decrease their reliance on third party e-commerce platforms.”

This has created a demand for digital marketing, data analysts and product managers who can secure customer engagement through relevant influencers and open new online marketplaces for brands.

Similarly, job opportunities for Malaysian professionals within Engineering & Manufacturing have seen healthy growth (up 22%) from 2020. “This is particularly driven by the global demand for semiconductors and microchips created by the increased volume in consumer electronics production. Factories in Malaysia are pressured to maximise their output which has in turn led to demand for specialists in semiconductor manufacturing,” comments Paul Cooper.

Another contributing factor are investments in the healthcare industry which was ramped up manufacturing within pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This was a strong industry for Malaysia before the pandemic and is currently earmarked for even more growth, thus creating more jobs.

While jobs are on the increase, the current employment demands in the Malaysian market are challenged by a limited talent pool and skills shortage. This has increased the opportunities for specialist contractors as a viable solution for businesses to manage their talent work flow. An increased number of companies are utilising Malaysia’s growing contracting workforce to stay agile, keep their existing up to date and close any skill gaps within.

