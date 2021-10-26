Zive One Launched A Complete Customized Gift Service To Help Corporates Create Eye-catching Gifts

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 October 2021 – Nowadays the epidemic has made social distancing becomes the norm. However, according to a research report by Coresight Research, an international market research organization, the corporate gifting market is expected to exceed $242 billion this year. During the depressing days of fighting the epidemic, many companies have shown their appreciation to customers and employees. In order to make corporate gifts more innovative and targeted, Zive One, a Hong Kong gift company, has launched a bespoke corporate gift service. The complete personalized service makes it easy for companies to create gifts that are heart-melting and show the style of a corporate.













To Create Eye-catching Corporate Gifts





As an online gift shop, Zive One also provides popular gifts such as snacks, wines, and tonics, but it specializes in creative and famous gifts from all over the world, including red wine and sparkling wine of well-known brands, dragon’s beard candy that evokes childhood memories, and various novel gifts such as aged chocolate, edible flower lollipops and so on. These innovative gifts are hard to be buried during every gifting carnival, and they may relieve the depression of not being able to travel abroad. The CEO of Zive One said, that in order to avoid producing repetitive boring corporate gifts, they make their effort on providing novel gifts that are captive and meet the more detailed needs of different people. In addition, they will expand the types of gifts, and provide more unique and hilarious gifts.





The Complete Customized Services That Blow Up Brand Waves





In recent years, many companies have launched “gift wars”, such as the beauty calendars of Jo Malone, L’Occitane en Provence, Estee Lauder or other brands, the Christmas gift box of Very, the music gift box of Xiaomi, the “Great Wall Bricks” of Tencent, and so on. They are not only creative and interesting but also show their distinctive corporate styles, which has successfully attracted the public’s attention. With the increase in the gift-giving behavior of companies, many companies hope to create more distinctive gifts, thus they are longed for a complete customized corporate gift service.





And Zive One is able to meet the need for a completely customized corporate gift service. Companies can not only customize their gift hampers, but also can create the gifts they want from the appearance of a single gift to the packaging of the entire gift box with the techniques of laser engraving, screen printing, metal wire-drawing, and so on. What’s more, some gifts can change their flavor as they want. So far, Zive One only supports mass customization of gifts, but it is a piece of refreshing news for companies for they can customize more distinctive and delightful gifts.





In addition, Zive One also provides self-branding services to help companies build their own brands and create unique or topical products. Nowadays, many brands have launched crossover marketing, such as fried chicken-flavored nail polish of KFC, the perfume of Zippo, beer washing and care products of Carlsberg, etc., created eye-catching products with a wild imagination, and ignited social media. For companies that want to attract more customers, or want to make themselves go viral through topical events, the self-branding services of Zive One will do a lot of help.

Simple Steps To Finish Gift Customization and Delivery





The gift customization and delivery services of Zive One are also simple and convenient. The user can select the desired gift, provide recipient information, submit the requirements for gifts and packaging, and confirm the order to finish ordering. Then Zive One will deliver gifts straight to the door of recipients. Users can log in to Zive One’s website at any time to check the delivery of an order. Thus, it spares the complicated processes of designing gifts and the process of logistics.

Though corporate gift-giving behavior is growing rapidly and the demand for personalized gifts is also increasing, the quality of gifts is still important for companies. The CEO of Zive One said, “We will adhere to strict inspections of equipment and quality control to ensure the quality of products. In addition, our products are manufactured in the place of origin, so that everyone can enjoy the charm and the delighting benefits of special goods around the world.”





About Zive One

Zive One is a leading supplier of high-quality gifts, providing self-branding services and complete gift customization services, such as corporate gifts customization, business gifts customization, etc. The goal is to create the best trendy products at reasonable prices. In addition to the quality products, it also provides OEM customized product services and supports Hong Kong companies to build their own brands.





#ZiveOne