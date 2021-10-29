Taiwan’s AI Day 2021 Enters the Metaverse with Virtual Exhibition and Forum

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 29 October 2021 – Taiwan’s top annual event for artificial intelligence, AI Day 2021, assembled key international stakeholders from across public and private sectors at Gaming Space in Taipei from October 27 to 28 morning, and online until October 29.









The physical event featured award ceremonies, announcements and insights from Taiwan’s foremost AI industry think tanks and special interest groups. Esteemed guests included the Director General of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau, Mr. Jang-Hwa Leu and Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President of US AI & Sustainability Strategy at Microsoft.

Online, the virtual AI Day 2021 Exhibition connects AI-related companies from different industries in one place, promoting global collaboration and B2B networking. Meanwhile, the virtual AI Day 2021 Forum stages talks (in English) from six business leaders about the bleeding-edge AI innovations spearheaded by each of their respective organizations.

AI Day 2021 Forum

Three out of the six forum speakers explore topics related to edge AI and smart manufacturing. Chia Wei Yang, Director of Edge Vision Business Center at ADLINK Technology — one of the world’s leading edge computing companies — gives a talk on smart manufacturing entitled “Re-evolve Digital Transformation with Edge AI Vision”. Also Jack Chao, Executive Vice President of AUO Digitech — a leading provider of digital transformation services — introduces “Smart Manufacturing for Roll to Roll Process”, referencing applications in flexible displays, new battery materials and more.

Bruce Bateman, Chief Advisor of LITEON — a world-leading provider in optoelectronic components and key electronic modules — begins his talk with an overview of the realtime two-way communications in a smart factory. He reveals his organization’s belief that edge computing will include machine learning accelerator chips, then goes on to introduce the thinking behind federated machine learning in AI.

Two of the forum speakers hail from Taiwan-based IC design firms. James Wang, CSSO of eYs3D Microelectronics — a fabless design house that focuses on end-to-end software and hardware systems for computer vision technology — advocates a silicon-centric approach to edge computing and focuses on robotics. Meanwhile, Director of Egis Technology — a Taiwan-based IC design firm that specializes in fingerprint sensors — TH Po explains how AI is utilized in his company’s latest anti-spoofing technology.

Nolan Chen, Manager of iAmbition Technology — an emerging company that specializes in human detection and tracking — presents his company’s “AI Smart Care System”, which has applications in construction and healthcare. The system utilizes convolutional neural network (CNN) to build a deep learning engine and detect human vital signs, such as heartbeat and breathing rate.

About AI Day

Organized by Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Taipei Computer Association and Institute for Information Industry, AI Day is Taiwan’s top annual event for artificial intelligence.

