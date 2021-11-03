Incomlend Capital Receives Capital Markets Services Licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore, Expanding Trade Finance Investment Opportunities for Investors

Incomlend Capital aims to raise and manage US$500 million for the Incomlend ESG Invoice Financing Programme

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 November 2021 – Incomlend Capital, an Incomlend Group company, has received the Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct fund management activities. The CMS license allows the company to set up and manage funds and collective investment schemes. Incomlend Capital now offers institutional and accredited investors a range of competitive and stable trade finance investment solutions.









Incomlend Capital aims to provide investors with superior returns in the trade finance receivables market on a risk-adjusted basis. Investors will benefit from the fund management team’s active portfolio management, risk management, and security selection in addition to having their investments in a transparent, secured, and ring-fenced asset-holding structure.

One of the significant funds that Incomlend Capital will be managing is the Incomlend Environment Social, and Governance (ESG) Invoice Financing Programme, Asia’s first ESG-focused structured finance programme. Incomlend Capital aims to raise US$500 million for the programme and is in the advanced stages of discussion with institutional investors. This includes the US$60 million investment from the European alternative asset manager, Fasanara Capital.

The initiative allows Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that meet the ESG and financial criteria to access quick turnaround invoice financing solutions. It also connects socially conscious investors with responsible, sustainable SMEs and enabling investors to find investments that better fit their values and financial goals.

Furthermore, Incomlend Capital will allow accredited investors access to the Incomlend Group’s global invoice financing marketplace through the management of funds. The marketplace currently gives SMEs access to working capital solutions by matching proven exporters and importers with world-class investors. Since its launch in 2016, Incomlend Group has financed over $500 million in trades in over 50 countries.

Incomlend Group currently counts prominent venture capital funds, including Sequoia Capital and GTRVentures, and logistics multinational corporations, such as CMA CGM, as its strategic partners. With the CMS licence, Incomlend Capital is looking to partner with more global fund managers to place their products with accredited and institutional investors.

Incomlend Capital CEO Swajit Rath commented:

“As a global financial hub, Singapore is a nexus for investors seeking access and quality investment opportunities across markets in the Asia Pacific and the world. With the CMS licence, we can deliver bespoke investment solutions and support that enable investors to achieve optimal returns at a risk level suited to their unique needs. It’s also a strategic move to scale Incomlend Group’s global invoice financing marketplace. With more investors and funding, we can deliver alternative working capital solutions to more quality SMEs globally, enabling them to accelerate their business growth.”





About Incomlend Capital

Incomlend Capital is an Incomlend Group company that offers managed fund services to institutional and accredited investors. The Singapore-based fund management company combines custom-tailored advice, the latest technology, and industry research for investors to achieve optimal returns at a risk level suited to their needs. For more information, visit www.incomlendcapital.com.

