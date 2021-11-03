Shop Online at iShopChangi this 11.11 and Save with our Biggest Sale of the Year

Get on board the biggest sale of the year at iShopChangi, with amazing flash vouchers and partner deals that will help you save a ton. Running from now till 14 November 2021, stack sitewide vouchers on top of both shop vouchers and brand deals to get up to 70% off!





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 November 2021 – There’s no better time to head online and start loading up your shopping cart on iShopChangi than for 11.11, the biggest sale of the year. On top of stackable flash vouchers to save even more on brands like ESTÉE LAUDER, PENFOLDS and MONTBLANC, there’s also free delivery Singapore-wide when you spend S$59 or more!









Don’t Miss Stackable Flash Vouchers

Get the most out of iShopChangi’s 11.11 campaign with stackable flash vouchers when you checkout. Whether you’re buying great wine s and spirits, the latest electronics or must-have beauty products, these promo codes can be stacked on top of shop vouchers and brand deals so you get the biggest bang for your buck.





Grab flash deals over these two week s. Till November 4, u se 11FLASH22 to save S$22 off a minimum spend of S$200 and 11FLASH88 to take S$88 off a minimum spend of S$580. Meanwhile, 11FLASHOFF runs from November 5-7, featuring 11% off a minimum spend of S$250 ​with no discount cap.





If you plan on shopping between November 8-10, use 11FLASH111 for a huge saving of S$111 off a minimum spend of S$680. Finally, shop from November 11-14 with promo code 11FLASH to wipe 11% off with no minimum spend, discount capped at S $50.

Save with American Express

If you shop with American Express, here is how you can maximise your savings further! New shoppers to iShopChangi will get an incredible 20% off a minimum spend of S$150, capped at S$80. Just enter the promo code 20AMEXNEW21 when you checkout.





Existing iShopChangi customers can still access these huge savings, with 12% off a minimum spend of S$200, capped at S$50. Use the promo code 12AMEX21 when you’re carting out to get more for less.





Payment must be made with an American Express card for promotion to apply. Both vouchers run until November 30 2021, so grab them fast.





Earn Perks with DBS/POSB

DBS/POSB cardmembers can also enjoy more discounts with promo codes exclusively for them . Till 31 March 2022, new iShopChangi customers can use 8DBS20NEW to take 20% off their purchase with no minimum spend, capped at S$30 . W hile existing shoppers can add 8DBS25ALL to save S$25 off a minimum spend of S$200 , promotion is valid till November 14 2021 . Payment must be made with a DBS/POSB credit or debit card for promo to apply. T hese perks are just another way 11.11 is set to be an unforgettable shopping extravaganza.





In addition to massive savings, all shoppers can also earn up to 3% rebate s with their Changi Rewards exclusive membership

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.





