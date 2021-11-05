Dachser renews IATA CEIV Pharma certification in Frankfurt

Frankfurt Airport branch demonstrably meets the highest service and quality standards in the transport of life science and healthcare products

KEMPTEN/FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 5 November 2021 – Dachser‘s Frankfurt air and sea freight branch has once again received certification from IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma), demonstrating its capabilities in logistics services for the life science and healthcare industry.









The transport of life science and health care products must meet exacting standards. Drugs and other pharmaceutical products are often temperature-sensitive, urgent shipments that must be handled in compliance with a complex regulatory environment. As an industry standard, CEIV Pharma certification covers the specific requirements of senders of pharmaceutical products with regard to safe, correct, and efficient air freight services. “This recertification confirms our expertise in the life science and healthcare sector,” says Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight, who is also responsible for the Life Science and Healthcare Logistics Business Field Solution at Dachser. “It certifies the highest standards of service and quality, which we provide to our customers through consistent processes and a GDP-compliant network.”

The same standards apply for recertification as for initial certification. CEIV Pharma certification requires internal and external training, a review of procedures for handling temperature-controlled life science and healthcare shipments, and an extensive assessment of these complex processes by two independent auditors.

“We consider it absolutely essential to meet international standards in the worldwide transport of sensitive products,” Stroh explains. “This benefits our customers. Our location at Frankfurt Airport is immensely important for our global network. As an international air freight gateway with its own charter connections, its direct link to Dachser’s tightly knit overland transport network, and the established CEIV Pharma setup, the location is crucial for the further development of our industry solution for customers in the life science and healthcare sector,” Stroh says.

Dachser Air & Sea Logistics CEIV Pharma certified on three continents

In addition to the Air & Sea Logistics branch at Frankfurt Airport, the other Dachser locations with this IATA certification are Shanghai, China; Mumbai and Hyderabad, India; and Atlanta, US. The Life Science and Healthcare Logistics Quality Management System is implemented on a global level to ensure uniform processes in all countries.

CEIV Pharma provides the pharmaceutical industry with a globally standardized and recognized certification for the handling of pharmaceutical products that meets and exceeds international standards and guidelines. These include the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) as defined by the European Union and the World Health Organization, the standards of the United States Pharmacopeia, and the IATA regulations for temperature-controlled transport.

About Dachser:

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 30,800 employees at 387 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion in 2020. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 78.6 million shipments weighing 39.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries on five continents. In Asia, there are branch offices in 48 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk

#Dachser