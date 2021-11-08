Digital Marketing Agency First Page Digital Singapore, led by Shane Liuw, joins global digital agency group Superist with exclusive NFT project

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 November 2021 – One of Singapore fastest-growing digital agency didn’t get there by chance with close to a hundred employees based in Singapore now. Their rapid growth has been fueled by their dedication to innovation and by constantly pushing the boundaries.





And they are at it again.

Owned by Australian Rich-Lister Nick Bell and headed up by Shane Liuw, General Manager of the Singapore office, First Page is a part of a larger network of agencies that are now being consolidated under one umbrella ‘superbrand’ – Superist.

With First Page leading the way, Superist is looking to make its mark on the global digital scene. As well as launching their new ‘superbrand’, Superist is also offering their own NFTs and already is accepting cryptocurrency for client payments.

As part of its launch, Superist has released nine NFTs on OpenSea, each depicting a key leader in the global group. Each NFT also comes with one hour of each leader’s time, which can be redeemed straight away, or at a later date. The longer the owner of the NFT holds on to the time, the more valuable it becomes as the group achieves more success.

The group, which is currently comprised of Appscore (Australia), Chili (Brazil, Panama, Mexico), CODI Agency (Australia) First Page (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore), Lisnic (Australia), Primal (Malaysia and Thailand), Removify (Australia) and USEO (Middle East) provides a multitude of services including digital marketing such as SEO and SEM, content creation, reputation management, app and website development, celebrity speakers and online mentoring.





“This is a huge step forward in the right direction for us as an agency to leverage on our global network of resources in terms of sharing our regional campaign experiences and tapping into local market expertise and data. In turn, clients of First Page and Superist will be able to benefit from the unification of the group to serve their campaigns in a more collaborative manner.” says First Page Singapore General Manager, Shane Liuw.

“As we aren’t a listed group, Superist is completely independent, meaning we don’t have to answer to shareholders so we can always put the needs of our clients first”, explains Nick Bell, Managing Director of First Page and Superist. “We can push the boundaries with first to market initiatives that will help our clients stand out in the increasingly competitive digital landscape.”

Clients for the group include McDonald’s, Intel, Mercedes Benz, Changi Airport, Colgate, L’Oreal, Bayer, Under Armour, McLaren and the co-Founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph.

Link to Superist website: https://superist.com/

Link to First Page website: https://www.firstpagedigital.sg/

Link to NFT auction on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/superist-launch





