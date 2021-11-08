Landor & Fitch helm CLP India brand transformation to Apraava Energy, ushering a new era for brands in the Indian energy sector

MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 8 November 2021 – Landor & Fitch, a global brand transformation company highlights the landmark transformation of CLP India to Apraava Energy in the wake of heightened demand for brand led business strategy. Helmed by Landor & Fitch India, the launch of Apraava Energy exemplifies how business logic drives brand transformation in creating new value for companies. Apraava’s new brand is a beacon for Indian energy brands and brings increased visibility to a new business strategy that seeks to double the company’s existing energy portfolio in the next three to four years.





With a long heritage and strong appreciation for Indian culture, the new brand name for CLP India combined the words for certain elements in Sanskrit: Agni (Fire), Prithvi (Earth), Ambu (Water) and Vayu (Wind) to create ‘Apraava’. The new name is a metaphor that represents the shift of energy generation from thermal to sustainable sources like earth, water and wind. True to this, Apraava’s brand name and identity are following industry commitments to generate sustainable power, contributing to India’s renewable energy target of 450 GW by 2030. In an industry-first, the brand uses a real-time online algorithm that pulls weather and energy data from Apraava’s power plants to visualize energy patterns, creating a design system as alive as nature itself. With nature’s every move, the brand moves too.





Commenting on the transformation, Lulu Raghavan, Country Managing Director of Landor & Fitch India said “We’re truly delighted to have partnered with CLP India on their brand transformation journey. Their ambition and vision for the future of energy in India, captured in the brand idea of Energy In ActionTM is very bold and exciting. We are delighted to have co-created a brand that reflects energy, optimism, and vibrancy – one that appeals to all stakeholders, from employees to partners, customers and society at large. It is wonderful to see progressive companies put brand at the heart of business transformation. We wish Apraava Energy all the luck on their journey.”





Energy In Action™ is more than a slogan, it is a reflection of Apraava’s drive to create impact on a triple bottom line, far beyond profit. Beyond the external proposition, the launch of this statement is a conduit for employees to take part in a culture that’s more energetic, vibrant and representative of the brand’s values.





On working with Landor & Fitch, Managing Director of Apraava Energy, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, said “As we embark on a new chapter in our growth story, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a sustainable power company that embodies ‘Energy In Action™’. In line with this, we will support India’s ambitions of providing clean and sustainable energy to all in the development of a low-carbon nation. We look to the future of Apraava Energy with the confidence and resilience that has been a part of our culture for years. The outcome of our partnership with Landor & Fitch represents our ambition beautifully and will prove beneficial to our success while we gear up for participation from local shareholders in the medium term which will unlock the next chapter of our growth story.”

Landor & Fitch

We are a global brand transformation company with the ambition to make an extraordinary difference: for our clients, our employees and the world around us.





We are 1,200 curious minds, located in 19 countries, operating as one team. We have an uncommon combination of skills and capabilities, mixing left and right brain people, that work together to go beyond what’s expected. We bring rigor and creativity together to transform brands and businesses, to drive growth. Our clients turn to us for our insight and intelligence on everything from dramatic design, business strategy and brand purpose, to expression, experience and empathy.





We see ourselves as valuable additions to our clients’ teams and are proud of our relationships with them. Local and global, corporate and consumer, emerging and established, we work with clients that include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, bp, Kellogg’s, Lego, Microsoft, Nike, Procter & Gamble and Singtel, to name a few.





We are proud to be part of WPP, a creative transformation company dedicated to building better futures.

About Apraava Energy

Apraava Energy is a diversified power company, jointly owned by the CLP Group – one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia – and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) – a global investment group. Founded in 2002, Apraava Energy has evolved from being a single-asset company to a forward-looking, climate-conscious organisation. Its diverse portfolio comprises 3,150 MW of installed capacity which includes 924 MW of wind and 250 MW of solar energy projects across seven states, as well as a power transmission asset.





Going ahead, the Mumbai-based company will only invest in low-carbon growth areas, including renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, as well as other non-generation, customer-focused energy businesses.