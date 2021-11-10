HKBN JOS Singapore Partners with Switch to Unlock Productivity and Provide Future-ready Work Settings for On-the-go Users

JOS+ customers can enjoy Workplace-as-a-Service offerings and holistic office solutions at over 6,300 desks, meeting rooms, and private offices across 60 locations island-wide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2021 – HKBN JOS Group (“The Group”) today announced its partnership with Switch, the world’s first workspace on-demand platform, to empower on-the-go users to unlock productivity anytime and anywhere. As the first system integrator to partner with Switch, HKBN JOS aims to accelerate its “Scale as you Go” JOS+ model to help businesses and users adapt to the modern workspace.





Workplaces are moving to an on-demand model and more than 82% of workers in Singapore[i] want flexible remote work options to stay. Recognising the shift to a hybrid workforce and the increasing demand of Workplace-as-a-Service, HKBN JOS is now offering all its existing JOS+ subscribers exclusive Switch vouchers as part of their subscription packages.





JOS+ is an IT-as-a-Service offering that provides outsourced IT support hours, enterprise applications and office facilities in an end-to-end solutions bundle. It operates by a monthly subscription model that enables companies to access enterprise-level troubleshooting and quick implementation of new technology. JOS+ allows organisations to customise their required level of IT support that is aligned to business and cost considerations, bringing increased convenience and enablement of fuss-free IT support.





On top of supporting businesses’ IT challenges, companies with JOS+ subscriptions can now enjoy flexible work arrangement through Switch. With just two taps on the Switch mobile phone application, users can discover and check in at dozens of stylish and professionally managed workspaces through a pay-per-minute service whenever and wherever they need it. To deepen its platform and unique ability to offer workspace on-demand for Switch Users, the Switch Booth provides privacy and convenience for the users and offers safe and healthy workplaces for users who want to avoid crowded the hassles of commuting. Working near home is also a great benefit Switch has to offer. Instead of making the trek to the Central Business District or working in noisy cafes, employees have more options to work near home, cutting down on commute time, social distancing responsibly, as well as saving time and being more productive.





“We are seeing an increasing demand for flexible work solutions and IT options for companies in Singapore to transform their operations, pivoted by digitalisation,” said Jeff Lee, Managing Director, HKBN JOS Singapore. “We look forward to being part of this new partnership with Switch to help businesses respond, adapt and accelerate their growth to succeed in Singapore’s increasingly digital future while unlocking productivity anywhere, anytime or on the go.”





“The need for flexibility and adaptability applies not only to the ways of working, but also to how individuals and businesses consume workspaces,” said David Zhao, VP of Go-to-Market at Switch. “We believe workspace on-demand will be the new norm in today’s evolving hybrid workforce. HKBN JOS is at the forefront of this revolution and we are excited to embark on this partnership to help businesses in Singapore reach their full potential together.”





Through this partnership, HKBN JOS aims to help organisations create more business opportunities and flourish in the new hybrid workforce model. Combined with our in-depth understanding of customer needs and proven technical know-how, we are confident that together with Switch, we can make businesses better, more agile and more resilient. For Switch, starting with an initial batch of 100 Switch Booths, it plans to expand the network to cover hundreds of locations in Singapore by the end of 2022.





[i] Microsoft Work Trend Index, The Next Great Disruption is Hybrid Work – Are We Ready?





About HKBN JOS

With over 60 years of experience in Asia, HKBN JOS is a systems integrator, solutions provider and technology consultancy with deep industry knowledge and an exceptional ability to execute, with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, HKBN JOS aims to improve the performance of businesses and public organisations across the region by applying the best-fit technology to address their challenges. HKBN JOS has extensive experience across a range of industries in Asia, and core capabilities in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, enterprise applications, enterprise security, internet of things (IoT), mobility and next generation infrastructure. For more information about HKBN JOS, please visit www.jos.com, or follow our LinkedIn: HKBN JOS.





HKBN JOS is a subsidiary of HKBN Group (“HKBN” or “The Group”), a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider with business spanning across Hong Kong and Asian markets. HKBN’s Core Purpose is to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live”. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN’s tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.





#HKBNJOS

About Switch

Switch is the world’s first workspace on-demand platform. Switch unlocks productivity by unlocking workspace all over the city. With two taps in the Switch app, Switch Users can check in and out of workspaces on a pay-per-minute basis. On the demand side, large corporations and individual consumers use Switch to “Work From Anywhere” and “Work Near Home.” On the supply side, space providers such as coworking centre, serviced office, traditional office, shopping mall, hotel and co-living operators offer four types of workspaces: hot desks, meeting rooms, private offices and smart work booths. For more information and to get the Switch App, please visit switch.site .