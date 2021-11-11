NEOLINK clinched the Singapore Technology Excellence Award for Cloud – Telecommunications

Accelerates digital transformation and innovation for enterprises in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – NEOLINK, a sub-brand of VNET Group (Nasdaq:VNET), is honored to announce that it wins the Singapore Technology Excellence Award for Cloud – Telecommunications organized by Asian Business Review, a regional magazine serving Asia’s dynamic business community. The Singapore Technology Excellence Awards, as part of the umbrella Asian Technology Awards Program, is the most prestigious awards programme in the region dedicated to technological projects and innovations. It aims to recognise exceptional companies that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the technological revolution and digital transformation journeys in their respective industries. NEOLINK is crowned with its innovative and unique tech initiatives and solutions that made exceptional contributions to the industry.

Today, the cloud is becoming an increasingly differentiating factor, as IT and business decision-makers recognise that a single-cloud approach does not deliver the required breadth and flexibility for technologies. Enterprises are driving forward their digital transformation and cloud initiatives all under a common goal: improving the efficiency of their IT and processes, and closely integrating them with business innovations.

Taking cloud native technology as the core, NEOLINK integrates five product lines, which include data center, network products, hybrid cloud, bare metal, and O&M management services. NEOLINK is even powered by its two subsidiaries DYXnet and TenxCloud which have solid experience in WAN architecture, network security, DevOps, microservice governance, data platform construction, as well as development and operation of cloud-native technologies. NEOLINK believes by empowering both the network direct connection between data centres and hybrid networking, it helps enterprises expand IDC business from the on-premise to cloud deployment, migrate the business deployed on cloud to data centres, and facilitate hybrid data processing. Moreover, its Automatic Operation and Maintenance Platform can effectively reduce the system failure rate and improve the delivery efficiency. This liberates engineers from the tedious operation and maintenance work and helps them focus on the construction and optimisation of the platform and continuously improve the service quality. These promising technologies have made NEOLINK stand out to win the Cloud – Telecommunications category at the Singapore Technology Excellence Awards 2021.

Jay Yang, General Manager of Hybrid Cloud PBU from NEOLINK, was invited for the online award presentation and interview with Asian Business Review. “We are honored to win the Singapore Technology Excellence Award for Cloud – Telecommunications. This award does not only serve as a recognition of our technology and commitment, but also as an endorsement of our mission on client-side new infrastructure. NEOLINK will form a comprehensive ecosystem for partners in different fields which enables subscription model for on demand services. Our customers can have a better control on their budget which is essential for most of the growing companies”, he said.

As one of the trusted partners of leading multinational and business enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region, NEOLINK is committed to providing reliable, flexible and innovative full-stack services for clients’ digital transformation, and becoming a full lifecycle service provider for the digital transformation of enterprises.

About NEOLINK

NEOLINK is a new subsidiary brand of VNET Group, which is a NASDAQ-listed company and a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China. Focusing on the client-side new infrastructure, NEOLINK is committed to providing stable, reliable, flexible and innovative infrastructure and cloud computing services for clients’ digital transformation, and becoming a full lifecycle service provider for the digital transformation of enterprises.

Taking cloud native technology as the core, NEOLINK integrates five product lines, which include data center, network products, hybrid cloud, bare metal and O&M management services. In collaboration with its two subsidiary brands- TenxCloud (a domestic leading professional service provider in the field of cloud native applications and data platforms) and DYXnet (a leading telecom carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China), NEOLINK provides enterprises of different scales with Internet infrastructure lifecycle services that can empower their long-term business growth.

For more information about NEOLINK, please visit https://www.neolink.com/





