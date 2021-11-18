Botify enters Japan – empowering Japanese companies to enhance their online traffic and revenue with its next-generation enterprise SEO platform

Japanese brands can now join the growing number of global enterprises that are discovering the power of organic search, achieving impressive measurable results from search as a key performance marketing channel.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 18 November 2021 – Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance-driven organic search, today announced its incorporation in Tokyo. The move promises to enable customers in Japan to transform their SEO strategies and capabilities, scaling up the performance of their websites through the sustainable growth of online traffic and revenue from organic search.









Left: Hideki Shimada, Head of Sales Right: Satoshi Abe, SEO Consultant





“Botify Japan K.K. reflects our commitment to Asia Pacific, and our growing number of customers in Japan. By investing more resources in sales & marketing, professional services, data science and customer success, we are scaling up to serve an increasing number of local brands that are looking to get insights on customer intent and to prioritize website improvements to generate greater revenues. We are honoured to be trusted by our Japanese customers, and excited to help them drive their sustainable growth through search,” Ghislain Le Chatelier, President of Botify Asia Pacific said.



Botify has a track record of optimizing the websites of some of the world’s largest brands (including Expedia, Macy’s, L’Oréal, The New York Times, Groupon, Marriott, Farfetch), generating hundreds of millions of visits and billions of dollars from organic search. According to a Forrester Report, assessing the Total Economic Impact™ of Botify, enterprise organizations using the platform can achieve a 584% ROI from their SEO and less than 3 months payback period. The key metrics used by our customers include:





● New traffic growth

● Retention/loss prevention of existing traffic

● Reduction in overhead costs due to productivity gains





Building on this global success, and the growing groundswell of companies seeking advantage through organic, Botify Japan brings best practices to local customers, including: IOIX, Furla Japan and some large Food & Beverage e-commerce retailers.

To support operational excellence and customer success, Botify also collaborates closely with leading local agencies and communications groups, like SEO Japan and Dentsu. Inc. Dentsu had earlier chosen Botify as the winner of their Innovative Marketing Technology award for 2019, to help drive the development and growth of Dentsu Inc.’s clients and partners through the Dentsu Innovation Initiative (DII).

“With our unique full-search methodology, robust technology and professional SEO team, we have enabled a large e-commerce food & beverage retailer in Japan to gain 29x ROI by converting high-quality traffic into incremental revenue”, said Hideki Shimada, Head of Sales, Botify Japan K.K.





As this retailer’s own words: “Over the last 12 months, Botify has been a crucial partner in helping us capitalize our website traffic to generate sales through our new online ordering platform. Botify enables us to get insights on customer intent and identify opportunities to improve content visibility to search engines and conversion paths.”





This success case demonstrates what’s possible when you combine the right SEO strategy with the right enterprise SEO solution. “Most importantly, we have built a great bond, and the foundations for trusted long-term relationships with our local customers in Japan,” added Hideki Shimada.

Following the US$55 million Series C funding in 2021, Botify is doubling down on machine learning technologies to develop new, innovative features for its enterprise customers. These features will enhance its ML and AI-powered SEO platform, strengthening the unmatched depth and scale of its analytical and automation capabilities. Through such developments Botify is steadily leading a revolution in optimized organic search for enterprises, helping brands and their customers around the world unlock the full potential of search. We are proud to reinforce our commitment to enabling these outcomes in Japan.





About Botify

Botify is an enterprise software company that helps brands turn organic search into an efficient, measurable, and sustainable channel for growing both traffic and revenue. Powered by a unique unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes, Botify delivers a powerful end-to-end enterprise SEO solution that enables customers to unlock the true potential of their websites. Botify’s enterprise SEO solution is used by 500+ leading companies across industries including e-commerce, travel, media & publishing, classifieds, and more.

Founded in 2012, Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $82M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, London, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit botify.com and jp.botify.com.





