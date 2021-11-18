Botify expands in Asia Pacific – empowering brands locally to enhance ROI from search with its enterprise SEO platform

Brands in Asia Pacific can now join the growing number of global enterprises that are discovering the power of organic search, achieving impressive measurable results from search as a key performance marketing channel.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 November 2021 – Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance-driven organic search, today announced its incorporation in Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. This promises to help Asia-Pacific customers transform their SEO strategies and capabilities, scaling up the performance of their websites through the sustainable growth of online traffic and revenue from organic search.









“There are growing numbers of regional and local brands that are looking to enhance their traffic and revenue through more robust SEO strategies and capabilities. Establishing Botify locally in Asia Pacific, allows us to better serve their needs, Ghislain Le Chatelier, President of Botify Asia Pacific said. “We’re investing more resources locally, like sales & marketing, professional services and customer success, to get closer to our customers and partners, and better serve their needs. We are excited to work every day with our customers in these markets, to help drive their sustainable growth through search”.

Botify has a track record of optimising the websites of some of the world's largest brands (including Expedia, Macy's, L'Oréal, The New York Times, Groupon, Marriott, Farfetch), generating hundreds of millions of visits and billions of dollars from organic search. According to a Forrester Report, assessing the Total Economic Impact™ of Botify, enterprise organisations using the platform can achieve a 584% ROI from their SEO and less than 3 months payback period. The key metrics used by our customers include:





● New traffic growth

● Retention/loss prevention of existing traffic

● Reduction in overhead costs due to productivity gains

Building on this global success, and the growing groundswell of companies seeking advantage through organic, Botify Asia brings best practices to regional customers including: Airtasker, Zalora, Tiki, IOIX, Furla Japan and more.





For example, one global Food & Beverage retail customer in Japan has achieved 29X ROI by adopting Botify’s enterprise SEO solution, enabling their new online ordering channel to generate sustainable sales revenue over a 12-month period.

Following the US$55 million Series C funding in 2021, Botify is doubling-down on machine learning technologies to develop new, innovative features for its enterprise customers. These features will enhance its ML and AI-powered SEO platform, strengthening the unmatched depth and scale of its analytical and automation capabilities. Through such developments Botify is steadily leading a revolution in optimised organic for enterprises, helping brands and their customers around the world unlock the full potential of search. We are proud to reinforce our commitment to enabling these outcomes in Asia Pacific.





About Botify

Botify is an enterprise software company that helps brands turn organic search into an efficient, measurable, and sustainable channel for growing both traffic and revenue. Powered by a unique unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes, Botify delivers a powerful end-to-end enterprise SEO solution that enables customers to unlock the true potential of their websites. If search unlocks the internet, Botify unlocks search. For brands, consumers and for the good of all. By reducing their reliance on paid, Botify’s solution helps brands to be found and favoured by their customers, and helps marketers stay on top with fewer resources. Botify’s enterprise SEO solution is used by 500+ leading companies across industries including e-commerce, travel, media & publishing, classifieds, and more.

Founded in 2012, Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $82M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, London, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.





For more information, please visit botify.com.





IG: https://www.instagram.com/botify/



