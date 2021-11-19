Reckitt and its brand Dettol named Official Hygiene Partner for the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health to protect the health of VIPs and visitors, and work together to shape a sustainable future

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 November 2021 – Reckitt and its brand Dettol Hong Kong are joining the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health as the Official Hygiene Partner to keep protecting the health of the VIPs and visitors for guarding every important moment under the New Normal.













The connection between the planetary health and human health is increasingly clear. The Impacts of Climate Change on Health, the new review paper commissioned by Reckitt Global headquarter and published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Eco-Health Alliance, reveals that nearly 13 million deaths per year are related to environmental factors such as air pollution, infectious diseases and extreme weather. As the Official Hygiene Partner and Principal Partner of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Reckitt is committed to address climate change and its impact on global health, with an ambition of achieving net zero by 2040[1]. Since 2020, the Company’s manufacturing sites in India, the US and EU are buying 100% renewable power. Reckitt actively collaborates with many organizations and leading brands worldwide, and the heart of our guiding principle to put consumers and people first will continue to power through different forms of partnerships and activations.





Therefore, Reckitt and its brand Dettol Hong Kong named Official Hygiene Partner for the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH). Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, ASGH will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 24 November in a hybrid format, offering both online and in-person participation. With the theme of ‘Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future’, the event will bring together senior government officials, influential business leaders, professional service providers, renowned academia and investors worldwide to exchange insights and explore business opportunities and partnerships. Dettol hand sanitising stations will be set up, and Dettol surface disinfectant products will be used to keep the public facilities clean. Hygiene and disinfectant products will also be provided to all participants.





“We are pleased to be the Official Hygiene Partner of Asia Summit on Global Health, provide hygiene protection solutions to industry leader and medical elites, as well as to create a safe environment for the discussion,” said Boudewijn Feith, General Manager of Reckitt Hong Kong and Taiwan. “As one of the world’s most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will continue to strive for protecting people’s health and safeguarding every important moment under the New Normal.”





[1] ‘Planetary Health Is Public Health’. Reckitt Official Website. https://www.reckitt.com/newsroom/latest-news/news/2021/november/planetary-health-is-public-health/

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.





Reckitt is the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.





Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.





We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.





Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com





* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Dettol:

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.





Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.





The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It’s still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks.





Dettol is world #1 Germ Protection brand. Dettol also ranked first in Sales Value (HK$) in the Hand Wash segment of Liquid Soap category in Hong Kong market for the 10-year period.





For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





