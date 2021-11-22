German Sportswear Brand Gym Aesthetics　Black Friday Deals；Quantum Mirac – Compression Leggings to Improve Your Overall Performance

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2021 – Renowned German sportswear brand Gym Aesthetics is currently promoting Black Friday deals! Customers may purchase the latest and most popular products: sports underwear, vest, T-shirt, hoodies, jacket, long pants, short pants and leggings for up to 40% off. Customers may receive free shipping upon purchase of $300 and a free reusable facial mask (powered by airDefender®) upon purchase of any two items.













During the promotional period, customers will receive exclusive freebies upon various amount of cumulative spending:

● Receive a day pass from Anytime Fitness upon purchase of HK$388

● Receive Gym Aesthetics Gym Towel upon purchase of HK$888

● Receive a Gym Aesthetics Waterproof Backpack upon purchase of HK$1,588

● Receive a Theragun Mini Massage Gun upon purchase of HK$5,888





Since ancient times, women of all ages have been yearning for toned legs and bubble buttock. The latest compression leggings produced by Gym Aesthetics; Quantum Mirac, perfectly provides the greatest opportunities for every woman.





Gym Aesthetics Quantum Mirac high-efficiency reversible compression leggings are strategically designed with a matrix of silicone dots in 6 different densities placed all around generating targeted acupressure, while promoting blood circulation and sweat production. The first of its kind to hit the market, the Quantum Mirac collection elevates any workout in both efficiency and style. The butt lifting and leg shaping designed Quantum Mirac leggings deliver the most comfortable and functional bodybuilding journey to sports enthusiasts.

Quantum Mirac Reversible Compression Leggings Retail Price:

Solid Color: HKD $698

Patterned Color: HKD $798





Quantum Mirac: https://asia.gymaesthetics.com/zh-tw/collections/quantum-mirac

Gym Aesthetics Hong Kong Online Store：https://asia.gymaesthetics.com/

Gym Aesthetics Asia facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gymaestheticsasia

Gym Aesthetics Asia Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/gymaesthetics.asia/





About Gym Aesthetics

Gym Aesthetics is a fashionable and dynamic fitness and athleisure brand based in Germany, serving a worldwide clientele. Founded in 2013 by two Bosch engineers, Phil and Aleks, and two professional YouTubers and athletes, Karl and Ralf; Gym Aesthetics is more than a sports fashion, it is always about lifestyle – a sporty attitude to life that feeds off fighting spirit, discipline, health, pride, self-presentation and a sense of belonging. Featuring men, women, and unisex styles, Gym Aesthetics is dedicated to bridging the gap between innovation and access within the worldwide fitness community.

