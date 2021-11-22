Hiramino Soy Peptide: A Locally-Made Supplement That Aims To Keep Blood Sugar Levels in Check

Hiramino Soy Peptide is produced in Malaysia and is 100% plant-based. The product is also HALAL (JAKIM), MeSTI (KKM), HACCP (KKM) & GMP (KKM) Certified.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2021 – Meridien Trading introduced Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide, a homegrown product aimed at supporting adults of all ages, to control and manage their high blood sugar levels.













These days, it is fairly common to observe and practice unhealthy habits in our diet and lifestyle such as binge-eating, under-eating, and physical inactivity. An unhealthy diet and lifestyle is a leading cause of high sugar level spikes which could potentially lead to adverse health effects.





What is classed as having a high blood sugar level? Adequate care must be taken when an unusual high spike in sugar level is observed before the first meal of the day, which is also known as Fasting Blood Sugar level. A Fasting Blood Sugar level of up to 6 mmol/L is considered normal while anything higher than 7 mmol/L is considered as high sugar levels.





Many have struggled to control and manage their high blood sugar levels. When blood sugar levels increase, the body launches into overdrive to compensate for the rise. In the absence of sufficient insulin, or if the body fails to respond to insulin properly, the body will draw energy from fat for energy. Hence, individuals with high blood sugar levels often feel lethargic, regardless of how well-rested they are.





It can be challenging to manage this condition, however, blood sugar management is possible to lower as well as regulate blood sugar to a healthy level with the proper lifestyle and routine.





“This is the main driver of founding Hiramino. We have heard stories of friends and family struggling with high blood sugar levels, constantly feeling lethargic. So, we decided to manufacture small quantities of soy peptide to try ourselves after hearing from a friend with a background in food formulation. That was the start of Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide,” said Khoo Ghim Eu, Marketing Manager of Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide.





Packed with all 20 Amino Acids that are required by the human body, Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide is 100% plant-based and made without any addition of artificial flavourings, colouring, stabilisers or preservatives making it a supplement suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide is certified Halal by JAKIM.

Alanine, Arginine, Glycine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, and Valine in Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide formulation help to potentially regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion of sugars and starches allowing cells to absorb excess sugar from our bloodstream, resulting in optimum blood sugar levels.

“We intend to prioritise supporting individuals in regaining their quality in life by managing and controlling blood sugar levels better,” said Khoo. He added: “Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide is made from carefully sourced soy with strict quality controls to ensure all individuals can safely consume our supplement, which includes vegetarians, vegans, and anyone who may have dietary restrictions”.

Soy will go through a hydrolysis process to remove all fat, sugars, and fibre leaving only the protein. After, the protein is broken down into smaller, more easily digestible components called Amino Acids. These components then make up the final product – Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide.

Hiramino Soy Peptide is available in 5g sachets and is easily dissolved in any warm or room temperature water, making it convenient for individuals to have it on the go. Individuals consuming this product are advised to maintain their regular blood sugar management plan and routine.

“Today, with Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide in the market, coupled with good lifestyle management, individuals with high blood sugar levels can remain active and lead a productive life. So, we hope to be able to continue to produce safe products of quality and, most importantly, able to help consumers effectively manage their blood sugar levels,” said Khoo.

In collaboration with Home Tester Club Malaysia, a nationwide test was conducted between September 2020 and November 2020. The Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide was distributed to one hundred forty-eight (148) Malaysians to be tested out. 9 out of 10 consumers agree that Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide has helped them to manage their high blood sugar to a healthy level within 30 days of consumption.

“After I received the product and started consuming Hiramino as suggested, I was quite surprised by the result. Merely after one week, my sugar reading reduced from 11.8 before taking this product and after one month of consumption, dropped to the lowest ever at 5.8. I am feeling more energised and confident. Furthermore, the product is easy to carry, convenient, and ready to consume,” said Elias, Tester from Home Tester Club Malaysia

Take matters into your own hands to manage your blood sugar levels now. Find out more about Hiramino Soy Peptide on the website: https://hiramino.com/pages/benefits





About Hiramino Small Molecule Soy Peptide

At Hiramino, we are committed to promoting health and wellness by providing our customers with high-quality food supplements. We believe in an integrated approach of lifestyle management coupled with products that have been scientifically proven to aid in controlling blood sugar levels.





Maintaining a healthy sugar level does not have to be a struggle. We are committed to only put forth products that will benefit our consumers and provide them a better quality of life.

Our Belief

Every consumer is a priority to us and we plan on embarking on this journey of wellness with each and every one of them. Knowing that our consumers have succeeded in managing their blood sugar levels with the help of our products drives us and inspires us even more towards our goal of providing high-quality food supplements for all.

Safe, Effective & Convenient

We ensure our products are safe for everyone to consume. We have registered and received Halal certification from JAKIM. Our products are also registered for MeSTI, HACCP & GMP compliance under the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

For more information, please visit www.hiramino.com

Find us on Facebook (HirmainoPeptide) , Instagram (@hiraminopeptide) and YouTube (Hiramino Peptide) .

#Hiramino