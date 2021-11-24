Quality Building Award 2022 Now Open for Nomination with Two New Additions Special Awards

Themed “Smart | Sustainable | Superior” for Alignment with Construction 2.0 Strategy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2021 – The Quality Building Award 2022 (QBA 2022) is now officially open for nomination. Since its co-founding in 2002 by nine of Hong Kong’s leading professional institutions and organizations, QBA has been established as a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality, as well as those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork. It has been recognized as the most prestigious Award for the building and construction sectors. QBA 2022 will mark the award’s eleventh edition, with the theme being “Smart | Sustainable | Superior” and the additions of two new special awards.

Smart | Sustainable | Superior

To uphold the human-centric belief, facilitating the transformation of Hong Kong’s construction industry to create new value, the theme of this year’s Quality Building Award is “Smart | Sustainable | Superior”. Through the award, the organizing committee hopes to recognize buildings that utilize innovative and intelligent technologies in order to boost the sustainability of the industry and deliver the highest quality of building projects.





Addition of Two New Special Awards to Align with Government Strategies

In light of the commitment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to promote the “Construction 2.0” and “Sustainable Development” Strategies, two new special awards which are “Sustainable Development Award” and “Innovative Project Award” have been added. The aim of these additional awards is to recognize shortlisted projects with outstanding performance in green and sustainable development or innovative design and construction technology. Shortlisted projects in each nomination category will be considered for the above awards. Not only do the additions align with the theme of the QBA2022, but they also encourage innovations for new elements in the industry, accelerating its development.

Cr TANG Chi Wang, Chairman of QBA 2022 Organizing Committee, said: “The building and construction industry has always shouldered the responsibility of building a better future for Hong Kong. Facing different challenges, the industry needs to utilize intelligent and innovative technologies to enhance the attractiveness and suitable development of Hong Kong. Therefore, ‘sustainability’ and ‘innovation’ become indispensable elements for a quality building. The industry will move towards the direction of ‘Construction 2.0’ and ‘sustainability’ for its continuous development, jointly building a better Hong Kong.”

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, Chairman of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government said when encouraging prospective teams during the award briefing session, “Despite the elements of “innovation” and “sustainability”, collaborative team spirit of the project teams which comprised multi-disciplinary building professionals, should be demonstrated, particularly joining hands to head in the same direction to construct superior buildings.”





Key Dates

Date Items 24 November 2021 Award Briefing Session & Kick off Press Conference Nominations Open 18 March 2022 Nomination Submission Deadline (closed at 12nn HKT) March to April 2022 Stage 1: First Screening 21 – 22 May 2022 Stage 2: Site Visit Mid-June 2022 Finalists Announcement 15 – 16 July 2022 Stage 3: Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference 11 November 2022 QBA 2022 Award Presentation Ceremony





Categories and Eligibility

The six award categories for QBA 2022 are as follows:

Categories Nomination Requirements* 1) Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) – Nominated new buildings must be a single independent structure/ single tower, not part of a complex containing other buildings. – The Major Function of the nominated building must be for residential use. 2) Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) – Nominated new buildings must be a group of buildings/ more than a single tower of similar kinds, which form a residential complex. – The Major Function of the nominated multiple buildings must be for residential use. 3) Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) – The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for Government, Institution or Community use. – Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings. 4) Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non- Government, Institution or Community) – The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for non-residential use or non-GIC use. – Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings.



5) Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) – Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities. – Nominated existing buildings may be residential or non-residential buildings. 6) Building Outside Hong Kong – Nominated buildings must be outside the territorial limits of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. – Nominated buildings can be new or existing buildings. – Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities. – The Major Function of the nominated building may be a residential or non-residential building.





* Eligible buildings should possess either Occupation Permits (OP or Phased OP), Acknowledgement letters on Form BA14 or Confirmation letter of Substantial Completion between 1 July 2018 and 30 November 2021 as stated in the submission requirements. Nominated buildings should never been assessed in the Quality Building Award held in previous years.

Award Tiers

Multiple awards are provided every year. They are ranked as follows:

Award Type Description Quality Excellence Award Only one The Quality Excellence Award will be presented to a project within the territorial limits of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with outstanding OVERALL quality that is judged to be the BEST among all the Grand Award Winners.

Grand Awards* There will be a Grand Award Winner(s) for each nomination category. This is the highest recognition to projects at the category level. Merits* There will be recognition of merit(s) for each nomination category. Finalists** There will be recognition of finalist(s) for each nomination that has passed the first screening, site visits and presented at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference.





Special Awards Description Sustainable Development Award This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in green and sustainability. Innovative Project Award This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in innovative design and construction technology.





* QBA 2022 Organizing Committee reserves the right not to bestow an award if the Jury Panel deems that no nomination is worth receiving that particular award. The decision of the Jury Panel shall be final.

** Finalist qualification will be usurped if the project team is unable to present at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel & Conference.

Honorary Patron and Jury Panel Members

QBA 2022 is supported by the following industry leaders as Honorary Patron and Jurors. Jurors are selected from various backgrounds to provide a balanced perspective:

Honorary Patron Mr Michael Wong Wai-lun, JP Secretary for Development Hong Kong Special Administrative Region



Chairman of Jury Panel Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Vice-Chairman of Jury Panel Cr TANG Chi Wang Chairman, QBA 2022 Organizing Committee Members of Jury Panel (in Alphabetical Order of Surname) Ar Thomas CHEUNG Vice President, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Ir Edwin CHUNG Kwok-fai President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ir C.S. HO Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Sr LAM Kin-wing, Eddie President, Hong Kong Construction Association Mr LIANG Jian Ming President, Guangdong Construction Industry Association Ir Dr Eric LIU Sai-Lok Deputy Executive Director, Vocational Training Council

Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Mr Douglas SO, BBS, JP Chairman, Antiquities Advisory Board Sr TANG Hoi Kwan, Edwin President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr Kenneth TSANG President, The International Facility Management Association – Hong Kong Chapter Ir WAI Chi Sing, GBS, JP Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority Ms YU Chun President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Cr ZA Wai-gin, Tony President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Official category details, the latest updated jury panel, and further information can be found at www.QBA.com.hk/, or follow Quality Building Award social media as below:

Facebook: QBAHK

LinkedIn: Quality Building Award

WeChat: 优质建筑大奖





Please download the event photos here.

Photo Caption

Photo 1: (From left) Cr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of Jury Sub-committee, Cr TANG Chi Wang, Chairman of QBA 2022 Organizing Committee and Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, Jury Panel Chairman and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government announced Quality Building Award 2022 is open for nomination during the award briefing session.

Photo 2: Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, Cr TANG Chi Wang and Cr Daniel SHUM with the jury panel members of Quality Building Award 2022.

Photo 3: Quality Building Award 2022 Organizing Committee members and the jury panel members.





About Quality Building Award

Since the co-foundation in 2002 by nine Hong Kong’s leading professional institutions and organisations, The Quality Building Award (QBA) has been established as a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality and those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork.





Organizers of QBA 2022

QBA 2022 is co-organized by nine professional institutions in Hong Kong. They are:

The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (QBA 2022 Chairing Organization)

The Hong Kong Construction Association

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

The Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management Association

The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong

#QualityBuildingAward