Why You Should Get a Google Pixel Phone

If you’ve been looking for a new smartphone that gives you unlimited Google-related apps, then Google Pixel is the way to go. The all-new Google Pixel isn’t your typical Android smartphone – it is the greatest Android phone available in the market. It took time for Google to gain its footing in the mobile arena, albeit one of the world’s most powerful and intelligent corporations. However, it eventually managed to rise and makes one of the best smartphones in the market. Here’s why you should get Google Pixel.

Enjoy Unlimited Storage on Google Photos

Google photos (Source: google.com)

Google has commenced limiting Google Photos to only 5GB of storage for other smartphones that use its service, but it’s not the case for Pixel. Pixel phones do not have any data cap if you back up images to the cloud. Photos taken with a Pixel are kept at their original quality rather than being reduced to conserve space. The magnitude of this advantage changes depending on the Pixel you choose: if you can get the very first Pixel phone from 2016, you should be able to submit images at full resolution for the rest of the device’s life.

Be The First to Update Your Android

Some Android phones rarely get updates in a timely manner. This is because other smartphone manufacturers must devote effort to customise every new Android system with their software. On most Android phones, it’s not uncommon to have to endure a year or more for the latest version. However, you wouldn’t have to wait when you have the Pixel in your possession as it is the only smartphone that will receive new Google upgrades as soon as they become available.

Pixel Pave the Way for All Android Standards

The Pixel symbolises Google’s ambition for the best Android smartphone consumer experience. That is to say, the Pixel is promoting Android at its finest, and Android is geared to provide Pixel in its finest potential. It’s still worth noting that whenever Google decides to include a major hardware function, it’ll be on the newest (or next) Pixel. If any other smartphone brands wish to create hardware combinations that match Google’s picks with the Pixel, the cost of customising the operating system to that configuration reduces considerably.

Get In Touch with Their Always Available Customer Service

It’s rare to have customer service available for you all day, every day. It becomes even more frustrating if you encounter a problem with your smartphone in the middle of the night. This will result in you waiting the next day to settle the problem – but not with the Pixel. It offers an app that allows you to connect with a customer service specialist available for you 24/7. It also allows you to share your screen with them to assist you and fix any issues.

There’s Always Google Fi

Google has its cellular service for mobile devices, despite not being a major player in the wireless provider industry. This MVNO-style system, known as Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), allows you to get pay-as-you-go data plans. During calls, it also incorporates technology that would allow a smooth transition between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. All Pixel phones are available in a version that is optimised for use with Google Fi. The smartphones are also unlocked, allowing you to switch carriers if you wish.

Say No to Spams

If you’re often bombarded with unsolicited spams, this Pixel feature will appeal to you. The phone app’s Pixel Call Screen feature alongside Google Assistant prevents robocalls from accessing or contacting you. They can work together to block unidentified callers from calling your phone and filtering calls promptly.

