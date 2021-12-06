Get Into the Spirit of Giving with BearloonSG’s Unique Christmas Launch & Santa Delivery Service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2021 – It’s the most wonderful time of the year again! Shoppers on the hunt for unique Christmas gifts in Singapore can now look forward to BearloonSG‘s latest selection of novelty gifts and hampers. This year, the leading retailer for contemporary gifts will also be launching a first-of-its-kind Santa Delivery Service for a memorable gift-giving experience.









Celebrate Christmas and experience the joy of giving with BearloonSG. Pick out a thoughtful, personalised gift for your friends and family from our selection of novelty gifts and hampers, and surprise them with our complimentary Santa Delivery Service.





Spread the Festive Cheer With Unique, Personalised Gifts

Shoppers can expect to be spoilt for choice by the latest launch of BearloonSG’s unique Christmas-themed gifts. With a wide selection of hampers, novelty gifts and personalised helium balloons available, there is a gift for everyone at BearloonSG.





Shoppers looking to add an element of surprise to their Christmas gifts should not miss out on BearloonSG’s Christmas Gourmet Hampers. Adorned with a personalised hot air balloon and packed to the brim with festive goodies like chocolate and wine, any recipient will be delighted to receive these unique gift hampers.





BearloonSG’s Christmas Floral Gifts will be ideal for recipients with a penchant for flowers. Featuring their signature 3D Christmas-themed hot air balloon atop a gorgeous bed of fresh florals, the Christmas Hot Air Balloon will put anyone in a celebratory mood and makes the perfect gift to your loved ones this festive season.

Toast to a memorable Christmas with the Christmas Bloom Box, which comes in a thoughtful combination of fresh florals and wine. BearloonSG customers may opt for either Moët & Chandon champagne or Moscato wine.

For shoppers looking for wallet-friendly, personalised gifts for friends and family, BearloonSG’s Christmas Baubles will be a great option. What’s so unique about these baubles is that customers can choose what to include in each bauble from the following items: snacks, miniature perfumes and screen cleaners. Each bauble is also fully customisable with personalised text or the name of the intended recipient. Available in bundles, these Christmas Baubles are affordable choices for customers looking to bulk-purchase gifts for their colleagues or team.





Shoppers looking for a fuss-free yet eye-catching gift will not go wrong with BearloonSG’s personalised Christmas Helium Balloons. Available in a variety of festive shapes and colours, these balloons will liven up homes and create a joyful ambience for this Christmas season.





Amp up the Festive Joy With BearloonSG’s Santa Delivery Service

To provide customers with a truly unique gifting experience, BearloonSG will also be launching a one-of-its-kind Santa Delivery Service for its products. Between 13th to 25th December 2021, recipients can look forward to having their Bearloon SG Christmas gifts delivered to their doorstep by Santa Claus himself. Limited slots are available, so shoppers are encouraged to send in orders early to avoid disappointment.

BearloonSG’s Christmas hampers, novelty gifts and personalised helium balloons are available for purchase online. All gifts are fully customisable (additional charges may apply). Delivery is free for all orders islandwide, and same-day delivery is available for all orders placed before 2.30pm.





About BearloonSG

BearloonSG prides itself in providing consumers with a plethora of modern and unique gift options, including gift hampers, hot air balloons, helium balloons and floral gifts. By offering personalisation options, BearloonSG aims to transform the gift-giving experience into a meaningful and enjoyable process for all.





