Watch in Style With the New Philips PUD7906 4K UHD HDR Android TV

Astounding picture and sound quality, slim display, now available with new Disney+ content

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 December 2021 – The new Philips PUD7906 4K UHD HDR Android TV is now available in Hong Kong, just in time for the launch of Disney+. This slim display brings you action that leaps from the screen. With this screen, HDR content looks great, and 3-sided Ambilight makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos gives you premium sound to match the brilliant picture.









A new world of entertainment

Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want – when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off. As well as all the other great content this screen delivers, you can now also access the Disney+ streaming service directly via the Smart TV homepage and the Disney+ app.

A big screen that fits the room

Looking for a TV that fits your room? This big screen won’t take up much space, and the virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior design. The slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

Amazing picture quality

Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it’s a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

Where to buy and MSRP

Philips PUD7906 series are available in 50″ for an MSRP 7980HKD, 55″ at 8980HKD and 65″ at 12980HKD.

Philips PUD7906 series are available at Broadway lifestyle and HK TV mall

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





