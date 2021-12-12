Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum’s flagship event on second day

APRU MetaGame Conference focused on education, talent, and the future of esports

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 December 2021 – The second morning of the annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) focused on education, talent, and the future of esports. At the APRU MetaGame Conference, educators and industry experts from the APAC region came together to discuss Hong Kong’s role as an emergent esports leader. They also shared ideas on how APAC universities can band up to develop career pathways for students in esports.

The focus was then shifted to “Esports, Gaming, and Skills of the Future” and the “Gamification of Social Well-being” by two panels. Students participating in the APRU Esports Paper Competition, which Cyberport and APRU – Association of Pacific Rim Universities co-organised to promote innovative research, presented their brilliant ideas on esports business models, esports for social good, and health and wellness in esports. The results were announced at the conference where two of the winners came from the University of British Columbia, and one from the National University of Singapore

Sherman S Cheng, Acting Secretary General & Chief Financial Officer of APRU, said “Cyberport has supported The APRU Esports Followship Program by offering students insights and access to the Esports industry through workshops, internship opportunities and entrepreneurship opportunities. APRU has established its new International University Center, IUC, at Cyberport this past February with a grand opening ceremony last month. Together with our members in Hong Kong, the IUC provides an opportunity for all APRU members to work with around 800 startups and technology companies here at Cyberport. APRU brings our international network to Cyberport, the digital technology hub in Hong Kong, whereby we aim to take our collaborations to the next level to empower innovative talent and steer the industry forward.”

Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, said, “Talent cultivation is one of the three strategic pillars of Cyberport. Our partnership with APRU has allowed us to explore ways to cultivate leaders of tomorrow through the lens of esports and the expansive value chain within this growing industry. With the 2nd APRU Metagame Conference as part of the flagship DELF event, the recent establishment of the APRU International University Centre at Cyberport, and several collaborations in the works, we look forward to further coupling APRU’s international network of universities with the flourishing digital entertainment community at Cyberport to help young talents hone their skills and delve into an exciting career in esports.”

Since December 2020, Cyberport and APRU have launched a number of new collaboration initiatives to leverage their respective international platforms and networks to promote the development of the esports industry and its talents. These initiatives include the inaugural Esports MetaGame Conference, the first APRU Esports Fellowship Program, and the first APRU Global Tournament, to allow students to build deep connections across the entire esports industry – publishers, league tournaments, and its technological advancement – for greater opportunities to develop their esports skillset and career.

