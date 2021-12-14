The Launch of the Inaugural Integrity Labs – Israel Cyber Security Day

Bringing together cyber security experts to share knowledge on cutting-edge technologies and open the door for cooperation between Hong Kong and Israeli organizations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 December 2021 – COVID-19 has expedited the digital transformation of Hong Kong enterprises and reshaped people’s work patterns and online habits. This shift has brought cyber security to the fore, emphasizing the risks that must be tackled with the ascendancy of hybrid workplace models, online business processes, and remote collaboration. Grappling with these contemporary issues, the inaugural Integrity Labs – Israel Cyber Security Day, a new flagship event for the industry, took place today at The Langham Hotel in Hong Kong. Hosted by Integrity Labs (“i-Labs”), Hong Kong’s leading Information and Communication Technology company, the seminar revolved around the key question: “Are you prepared for the next level of cyber challenges?” The event fostered in-depth discussions about finding synergies between cyber security technology businesses and related industries, as well as opportunities for collaboration across Hong Kong and Israel, a nation at the forefront of cyber security innovation.









Certificate presented by Ms. Katherine Li to Mr. Amir Lati, the Consul General of the State of Israel in Hong Kong & Macau

Integrity Labs – Israel Cyber Security Day successfully attracted more than 50 industry delegates, with Mr. Amir Lati, the Consul General of the State of Israel in Hong Kong & Macau, acting as the officiating guest. In his speech, he expressed, “We saw a big increase of overseas funds in Israel in these years. And in fact, it’s not surprising that the sector that attracted most of the foreign investments was Information Technologies that is essential for internet communication services during the corona (46%), second after it is life sciences. IT technologies will continue to be a leading role in the days of COVID and after, whether it’s for communication, cloud storage, protection of information, data analysis and more. I am happy that today there are representatives with us from the Israeli companies in this broad field that already have operations in Hong Kong. We see Hong Kong as an important partner and our consulate’s first and foremost mission as to enhance the economic ties with Hong Kong on governmental cooperation (for example to implement the industrial R&D agreement between Israel and HKG), as well as the corporate and investor side.”





Due to geopolitical factors, Israel attaches great importance to cyber security. Education on this topic starts in middle school and extends to specialized undergraduate and postgraduate training. Israel even became the first country to offer Ph.D. programmes in cyber security. As a result, it is now a cyber security powerhouse at the centre of an $82 billion industry, with more than 300 local cyber security businesses, exporting $6.5 billion in cyber security products last year, convincing more than 30 multinationals to open local R&D centres, and attracting a plethora of foreign investors. Reflecting the country’s ongoing commitment to promoting cyber security around the world, Integrity Labs – Israel Cyber Security Day aims to establish a platform for exchange and cooperation that connects Hong Kong and Israel’s enterprises, inviting cross-regional industry leaders and experts to share knowledge, foster symbiotic partnerships, and promote cyber security as a beacon of economic promise for China and the rest of the world.





Ms. Katherine Li, Chief Executive Officer of i-Labs, remarked, “We see that cyber security awareness in Hong Kong is rising, but in general, the private sector lacks support in terms of guidance and regulations to enable proper risk assessment and all-rounded solutions. That’s why we are dedicated to introducing more innovative and new companies that bring simple but comprehensive security solutions to the market and partner with our local manufacturers for overall solutions. Furthermore, we’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our own i-Labs Managed Security Service Provider, a comprehensive security service that allows our clients to assess, mitigate and prevent the threat of cyber-attacks. It provides all levels of enterprise network security services to meet the specific needs of our customers, from SMEs to the most demanding multinational companies.”





In addition to the thought-provoking discussion on cyber security innovation and applications, the seminar also ignited a conversation on the transformation triggered by COVID-19, which has made cyber security a hot topic for future enterprise development. In response to rising market demand, i-Labs will continue developing products and solutions that combine scientific research and technology applications. Simultaneously, i-Labs is committed to bridging experts and enterprises in Israel and Hong Kong to enhance global cyber security standards.





About Integrity Labs (“i-Labs”)

Same with our company name, we behave with integrity and responsibility. We embody our principles with tremendous passion and motivation to deliver solutions for customers to success from today and future challenges.





We have extensive experience in enterprise networking solutions includes voice & data networking, unified communications, enterprise contact centre and cyber security solutions.





Cyber Security is a key and focus solution from i-Labs to adapt the market needs. To protect organizations, employees and individuals, i-Labs will help organizations and provide services to implement and delivery of cybersecurity tools, training, risk management approaches and continually update systems as technologies change and evolve.

