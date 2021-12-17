Easy Things to Check Before Your Car’s MOT Test

In the UK, it’s a legal requirement that vehicles driven on public roads undergo an annual test, called an MOT test. This involves a series of safety checks which ensure that the vehicle meets road safety standards. The test is mandatory for all vehicles older than three years.

If your car fails its MOT, then you may have to pay to have the test repeated. It’s therefore worth performing a few simple maintenance steps before taking the car into the garage. This way, if you’re going to fail, then you can be sure that you don’t fail on anything that you might have easily avoided.

Let’s run through a few of those steps you might take before looking for an “MOT near me”.

Brake Fluid

If your car doesn’t have enough brake fluid, then it won’t be able to brake effectively. Brake fluid might benefit from changing as it gets older. An experienced mechanic will be able to spot older fluid on site – it tends to turn a nasty shade of brown, rather than clear or amber.

Mirrors

If you don’t have your main rear-view mirror, and at least one offside mirror, intact, then your car will fail. Look for any cracks, and make sure that you can see the entirety of the area around you from the driver’s seat.

Tyres

Tyres are something that you should be monitoring regularly. Make sure that they’re adequately inflated, and that they’re above the minimum legal tread depth of 1.6mm.

Warning lights

If there are any warning lights coming on in your dashboard when the ignition is turned, then your car will fail its MOT. Consequently, it’s a good idea to get these warnings looked at before your car undergoes its test.

Lights

All of your lights should be working, including headlamps, brake lights, and indicators. If you need to change any bulbs, change them before sending the car in.

Oil

Much like your brake fluid, your levels of oil should be sufficient that your car isn’t going to run into trouble. Oil lubricates the engine, and helps to distribute heat. You can check your oil levels with the help of a dipstick. Make sure that you car is parked on a flat road or driveway, or you won’t get an accurate reading.

Seatbelts

Your tester will check the safety of the belts by pulling on them while they’re in the locked position. Seatbelts must stay in position when they’re locked, and, perhaps just as importantly, come loose when they’re released. Any problems here and you’re looking at a fail, for obvious reasons.

Horn

You might think of the horn as a minor luxury, especially if you’re not prone to road rage. But if your car’s horn doesn’t sound, then then you lose a chance to alert others in potentially dangerous situation. Make sure that it works before you send it in – ideally during sociable hours.

