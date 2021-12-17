Herbalife Nutrition Underscores Commitment to Nourish People and the Planet to Support a Better, Healthier World Through the First Herbalife Nutrition Global Responsibility Report

Global Responsibility Report Showcases the More Than 3.8 Million Positive Impacts Reached In 2020

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 December 2021 – Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has released its inaugural 2020 Global Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s dedication to enable progress and sustainable growth in communities worldwide and outlines the commitment to operate in a socially responsible manner including supporting social, environmental, and philanthropic initiatives that yield significant and measurable results to nourish people and the planet.

To bring an even greater focus to its impact on communities, economic opportunities and the planet, the report includes Herbalife Nutrition’s pledge to create 50 million positive impacts by 2030, the 50th anniversary of the company, and showcases the more than 3.8 million positive impacts reached worldwide in 2020, including, but not limited to the following:

Donating, together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF*), more than 975,000 meals and food subsidy boxes to families and communities

Recycling over 766,000 kilograms of packaging and other materials

Reaching, together with HNF, more than 367,000 beneficiaries through nonprofit partnerships





In Asia Pacific, the company’s efforts in improving lives and the planet include:

Bringing, together with HNF, good nutrition to more than 113,000 needy children

Reducing the use of 88 metric tons of plastics through the ZERO single-use plastics initiative





“By building upon the 3.8 million positive impacts that we have achieved globally in 2020, we believe that we can further leverage our deep nutrition expertise and accelerate our social, environmental and philanthropic efforts in Asia Pacific and around the globe,” said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife Nutrition. “The launch of our inaugural Global Responsibility Report not only represents our commitment to contributing to our communities and the planet for the long haul, it also aims to inspire more people and corporations to come alongside us to collectively work towards enabling a more sustainable future for everyone.”

For more than 40 years, Herbalife Nutrition has focused on improving communities, from helping people improve their nutrition with science-backed products to providing economic opportunities through its direct selling business model. Given the company’s expertise, scale, network, and global reach, its corporate social responsibility initiatives leverage these strengths to improve communities in three meaningful areas: enabling greater access to nutrition, increasing access to economic opportunities, and strengthening environmental stewardship. To ensure the greatest impact possible, the company has aligned its global responsibility goals with the targets defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2020 report focuses on Herbalife Nutrition’s core tenets of nourishing healthy communities, nourishing economic opportunities and nourishing a thriving planet through initiatives which include:

Tackling Global Food Equity: Through the Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) initiative, the company is committed to ending world hunger and food insecurity through initiatives that include o Eradicating the inequalities of nutrition, health and hunger in communities worldwide Providing critical resources and nutritional expertise through global nonprofit partners

o Providing critical resources and nutritional expertise through global nonprofit partners

o Collaborating with leading global organizations like World Food Program USA, Feed the Children and The Hunger Project, relying on their guidance as to where resources are urgently needed in the different communities they serve

o Implementing the NFZH STAR Program in countries across Asia Pacific to provide good nutrition to children and educate them on the importance of cultivating healthy eating and active lifestyle habits

Empowering Entrepreneurialism: Leveraging the company’s experience in supporting independent distributors worldwide to:

o Provide a meaningful economic opportunity to individuals who want to earn or supplement their incomes through their direct selling business model. In Asia Pacific, Herbalife Nutrition have empowered entrepreneurial individuals with the opportunity to work either full or part time across 14 markets, including Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

o Suport organizations that have programs worldwide to advance economic empowerment for underrepresented communities and promote entrepreneurship

Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: As a global company that operates in 95 markets, Herbalife Nutrition recognizes diversity as a strength. The company will ensure the workplace elevates diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), including in Asia Pacific through: o Providing employees with a place where they can grow and thrive, enabling them to better serve the company’s distributors, stakeholders, and communities around the world

o Driving aspirational, relevant and meaningful DEI initiatives and programs, led by the DEI Council that consists of staff members from diverse countries, cultures and backgrounds

o Creating opportunities for diverse talent at all levels

o Connecting leaders with employees on career progression opportunities to promote fairness and equality for people of all backgrounds

o Encouraging belonging by ensuring diversity is represented in all communications and materials internally and externally

Reaching Vulnerable Minority Communities: In 2020, the company, together with HNF, supported more than a dozen organizations including Chrysalis, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) national and regional chapters, Los Angeles Urban League, Sambhav Foundation and UnidosUS, Feed the Children in the Philippines, among others, reflecting the needs of diverse global, regional and local communities. In addition to financial donations, the company supports various programs through the following: o Providing nutrition and health resources

o Mentoring

o Advocating for human rights, gender equity and advocacy

o Donating nutrient-dense products

Setting Goals to Bolster Environmental Stewardship : The company is dedicated to working across its operations and supply chain to reduce and eliminate negative environmental impacts, emphasizing greenhouse gas emissions reduction and sustainable packaging. Some of these goals include o Achieve carbon neutral emissions by 2050 in the company’s global factories, warehouses and offices

o Use 25% post-consumer resin (PCR) in the company’s Formula 1 packaging globally over the next two years, including in it’s Asia Pacific markets where allowable

o Reduce usage of plastics and eliminate waste where possible including elimination of plastic bags globally from sales and distribution centers





The report also outlines how the company is working to institutionalize the measurement of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities, which can be found online in Herbalife Nutrition’s ESG Index.

To view the full 2020 Global Responsibility Report: Nourishing People and Planet, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/global-responsibility.

*The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) is a public charity, not a subsidiary or affiliate of Herbalife Nutrition. HNF chooses to join Herbalife Nutrition in some charitable initiatives. See detail on HNF donation information in the Appendix to the 2020 report.





About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.





For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.





