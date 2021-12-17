Reckitt Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index Is Crowned ‘Health & Wellness Initiative of The Year – Hong Kong’ In the Inaugural FMCG Asia Award

The Company stepped up to track and guide the community taking action on their physical, mental and social wellbeing under the mist of pandemic.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 December 2021 – Reckitt is pleased to announce its ‘Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index’ (the Index) received ‘Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year – Hong Kong’ in the inaugural FMCG Asia Awards 2021 organised by an Asian influential retail magazine Retail Asia, recognising Reckitt’s successful initiative to support the community in embarking on their wellness journey to start a healthier lifestyle towards the new normal in the year 2021.









Referencing the World Health Organisation’s, health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease of infirmity. Staying healthy is not only a personal choice, but the best gift to our loved ones, Reckitt advocated.

As the pioneer in the FMCG industry in Hong Kong, Reckitt launched its inaugural ‘Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index’ in February 2021. In a survey of over 1,800 citizens across different stages of life to understand their levels of satisfaction on physical, mental, and social wellbeing under the global pandemic, as well as their practices in building health habits, the results showed significant drop of social, mental and physical wellness at 58%, 39% and 18% respectively, and the impact on relationships between couples as well as pressure on parents and their children.

Healthcare alliance formed by professionals of physiotherapist, psychiatric, clinical psychologist, and social worker joined Reckitt to analyse the survey results and formed a whole slew of ‘Wellness Lifehacks’ that are tailored for different needs of building healthier lifestyle, embracing changes and improving relationships, for individuals, couples, and parents.

“Reckitt was able to impress the judges with its data-driven and timely initiative that makes a positive impact to local citizens, the country’s research and development, and the personal and healthcare industry.” Tim Charlton, Editor-in-Chief of Retail Asia said.

“We are honoured to be awarded ‘Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year – Hong Kong’ in the inaugural FMCG Asia Awards. The success of the Index lays the foundation for the coming second phase to be launched in early 2022.” said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. “The Hong Kong community has been fighting for their health and safety since the global pandemic hit in early 2020. With our purpose to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, we believe access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness, and nourishment is a right, not a privilege. By putting people and consumer first, we stepped up to remind the public of the importance of health and hygiene protection and empower them to sustain their physical, mental, and social well-being in the new normal.”

For further information of the Reckitt’s Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index, please visit https://www.reckittwellnessindex.hk/survey/.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the World’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com

About ‘Hong Kong Wellness in Action Index’, please visit: www.reckittwellnessindex.hk

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies





About FMCG Asia Awards:

FMCG Asia Awards launched in 2021 by Retail Asia, the industry magazine for Asia’s dynamic retail industry.It is a prestigious event that celebrates the most outstanding companies in Asia Pacific’s FMCG industry that have shown exemplary performance with their innovative products and initiatives. There are total 14 awards under product category and project categories. The panel of judges who will assess nomination entries on uniqueness and innovation, success and impact and dynamism.

Founded in 1991, Retail Asia is the leading B2B retail media dedicated to covering the retail and supply chain industries from a regional perspective. Published bi-annually, each print issue carries a balanced mix of articles that cover in depth issues and stories with a longer time frame, which appeal to the C-level executives of large retail companies in Asia.

For more information, please visit: retailasia.net/event/fmcg-asia-awards

