Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Celebrating its 15th Listing Anniversary

HONG KONG SAR – 21 December 2021 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT"), is pleased to announce the 15th listing anniversary of Sunlight REIT today.









Over the past 15 years, Sunlight REIT has established a respectable track record in delivering steady operational performance and impressive long term return to unitholders. Beginning with an IPO price of HK$2.60 per unit, the accumulated total distributions of Sunlight REIT amounts to approximately HK$3.34 per unit, contributing to an around 11% annualized total return since listing.

Its defensive qualities are supported by a diversified portfolio, including 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong and a competent management team which places a strong emphasis on asset enhancement, capital management and corporate governance.

In reaching this new milestone, Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager said, “The success of Sunlight REIT can be attributed to “3D“, namely “Diversified Property Portfolio”, “Dedication to Sustainability” and “Diligent Management Team”. Moving forward, as we remain fully committed to keeping business in motion, we look forward to further collaboration with our stakeholders in bringing our endeavours to the next level.”

Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Chairman of the Manager concluded, “I am proud of the achievements of Sunlight REIT over the past 15 years and it is a great honour for me to lead the development of such sustainable business. With a solid foundation and an agile management team, I believe that Sunlight REIT is well-positioned to create sustainable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission, and constituted by the amended and restated trust deed dated 10 May 2021 (the “Trust Deed“), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.





About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.

