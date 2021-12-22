Melco Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Develop The First W Hotel at Studio City Phase Two in Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 22 December 2021 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a leading global developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2, the thrilling new cinematically-themed entertainment and leisure destination in Macau.

W Macau – Studio City illustrations:









W Macau – Studio City – Exterior



Living Room

Scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022, W Macau – Studio City is set to become an iconic addition in the world class leisure destination through its detail-driven, unexpected design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming.

Situated in the heart of Cotai, W Macau – Studio City will serve as a buzzing centerpiece for Studio City Phase 2. The development of W Macau – Studio City will complement Studio City’s other hospitality offerings which include one of Asia’s largest indoor & outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex, residency shows, and state-of-the-art MICE space.

W Macau – Studio City expects to feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness center and indoor swimming pool. The hotel is set to amplify Macau’s social scene with its high energy public spaces and culinary experiences. Living Room (W’s signature take on the hotel lobby) and WOOBAR will be the social hub for guests to connect, whereas two destination dining venues will offer a luscious menu of international cuisine with an Asian twist and a specialty restaurant featuring the finest Chinese and Portuguese dishes. Guest can look forward to a W Sound Suite, the brand’s signature with an on-site recording studio. The new hotel will offer a total of 1,100 square meters of event and meeting space.

David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Melco is thrilled to welcome W Hotels to Studio City and Macau. W Hotels is without a doubt one of the world’s iconic luxury lifestyle brands that will elevate Studio City’s hospitality offerings to a new level. Together we look forward to bringing new experiences to our guests and further strengthen Macau’s proposition as a world-class leisure destination.”

“Macau’s super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, together with its mix of Eastern and Western culture, makes it a natural fit for W Hotels,” said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “In line with Marriott International’s ‘Brand + Destination’ development strategy, we are excited to be partnering with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to introduce W Macau – Studio City and bring the brand’s luxury lifestyle to Macau.”





About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.





About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.





About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests’ lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand’s provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand’s super-charged energy celebrates guests’ endless appetite to discover what’s new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

#Melco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.