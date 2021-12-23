Viet Nam set to stage elaborate performances for National Day at EXPO 2020

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 23 December 2021 – On December 30, Viet Nam will take center stage in Dubai with a vast array of activities to mark Viet Nam National Day at EXPO 2020, including a grand fashion show, a country business briefing, and Vietnamese film week.











Viet Nam National Day at EXPO 2020 Dubai will take place on Dec 30, 2021





The most anticipated day for Viet Nam at EXPO 2020 Dubai will be attended by a high-level governmental delegation with a leader from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Viet Nam.

The head of Vietnamese delegation will deliver a speech at Al Wasl Plaza emphasizing the potential development of bilateral relations between Viet Nam and the UAE, as well as the commitment of Viet Nam to pursue the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

In the afternoon, Viet Nam will host a business briefing titled “Meet Viet Nam: Land of Opportunities” with the participation of representatives from Viet Nam and the UAE’s relevant agencies, as well as many Vietnamese and foreign entrepreneurs.

The event will provide socio-economic insights and information of the Southeast Asian country, a look at relations between Viet Nam and the Gulf countries, and most importantly, cooperation and investment opportunities in Viet Nam.

Over 150 Vietnamese and international models, beauty queens, artists, artisans, and circus performers will stage a magnificent fashion show at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. Among the show’s talents, three renowned Vietnamese and international fashion designers will revive the beauty of traditional brocade with highly wearable, one-of-a-kind collections. Audiences will be treated to performances of traditional dance and music as well as exciting circus acts by Vietnamese artists.

The celebration will conclude with the opening of the first-ever Vietnamese Film Week in the Middle Eastern region. Seven internationally awarded Vietnamese movies will be screened from December 30 to January 5 at the Expo’s indoor and outdoor venues, presenting a panoramic view of Viet Nam as a fast developing country with a strong national identity and sense of values.

According to the Commissioner-General of Viet Nam Nguyen Phuong Hoa, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam National Day will be a great opportunity to portray a Viet Nam that is abundantly rich in culture and has proved itself an emerging star in Asia.

For more details, please visit: https://vietnamexpo2020dubai.com/show-item/vietnam-national-day/





