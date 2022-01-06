Hang Lung Wins String of Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance Achievements

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 January 2022 – Hang Lung Group Limited (Stock Code: 00010) and Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) (collectively, “the Companies” or “Hang Lung”), are pleased to announce that they have recently garnered a number of awards for their achievements in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) over the past year. These awards include:

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and The Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of Hong Kong Baptist University: Corporate Governance Excellence Awards – Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards – Special Mention for ESG in the Non-Hang Seng Index (Medium Market Capitalization) Category

Hong Kong Economic Times: Excellent ESG Enterprise of 2020-2021

Social Responsibility Conference (奧納獎): 2021 Top CSR Company

The 11th China Charity Festival: 2021 Responsible Brands









Hang Lung Properties receives the Corporate Governance Excellence Awards – Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies from The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and The Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of Hong Kong Baptist University





Hang Lung is committed to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its work, with a particular focus on its four Priorities of Climate Resilience, Resource Management, Wellbeing and Sustainable Transactions. In 2021, the Company made significant strides forward on its journey to becoming one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world, underscored by the establishment of its 25 targets to be achieved by the end of 2025 (“25 x 25 Sustainability Targets“). The Company is also committed to enriching lives and promoting diversity and inclusion in communities. Despite the ongoing pandemic situation and under stringent precautionary measures in 2021, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team held over 130 online and physical volunteering activities, with participation from more than 1,800 volunteers in Hong Kong and 11 projects in nine cities across mainland China. These activities collectively contributed over 14,500 service hours and benefited more than 14,800 people in need in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In addition to its recent awards, Hang Lung received a 4-Star performance rating and an A-grade disclosure rating under GRESB, and was included as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series in 2021. The Company has been listed as an Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in the Asia Pacific Index since 2017, and was selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and the Hang Seng (Mainland and Hong Kong) Corporate Sustainability Index with an “AA-” rating or above since 2010. Hang Lung has also received a BBB rating by the MSCI ESG Ratings since 2015 and a low ESG risk rating by Sustainalytics since July 2020.





About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the company’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.





#HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.