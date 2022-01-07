SpeakIn’s Asia Dialogues launches in Singapore; to enable discussion and thought leadership on diversity, ESG and more

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 January 2022 – For centuries dialogue has been known to create positive transformation in businesses, cultures and communities, shaping our global, regional and industry agendas.









SpeakIn is launching Asia Dialogues in an effort to build conversations on topics of immediate focus to the Asian region. The forum being launched in Singapore will enable progressive discussions that will not only bring us closer to one another but will also recognise eminent thought leaders in the region.

From ESG to Diversity and Inclusion; from Sustainable Finance to Digital Transformation and Climate Change, SpeakIn’s Asia Dialogues will build a unique ecosystem of discussion and discovery. It will be shaped in the form of events, white papers and vlogs, which will guide and be a reflection of the efforts of regional and global corporate houses, apart from the government and the academia.

“As Asia‘s first and largest consortium of thought leaders, industry influencers and subject matter experts, SpeakIn has always been at the forefront of discussions on topics which are shaping our business and policy ecosystem.” said Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO of SpeakIn.

“Singapore,” she said, “will be the home for Asia Dialogues as the region in Asia that is an ultimate innovator, as Asia Dialogues aims to become the benchmark for Asian thought leadership. The concept will bring periodic and sustained discussions on a wide array of themes that impact the world‘s largest continent. With SpeakIn‘s global expert network, Asia Dialogues will become the best platform to rekindle discussions of relevance to Asian businesses, governments, media and academia.”

Asia Dialogues gets underway next month with a ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ dialogue to celebrate the full spectrum of human differences and create a culture of belonging which makes an organisation and an economy complete and successful. The Virtual-Hybrid event, to be held in Singapore on February 9, 2022, will feature influential voices from across the globe. Ten D&I experts will be recognised for excellence in thought leadership in diversity and inclusivity. The individuals being commended have been beacons, working towards embedding the overarching principle of unity in diversity and illuminating the D&I movement.

The recognition apart, the D&I event will feature a keynote address and a panel discussion, which will include Anthea Colliers, the APAC managing director of Randstad; Michael Brown, the British author and evangelist; Renee Tan, the Singapore-based business transformation leader; and Arvinder Gujral, the former South-East Asia head of Twitter. The panel discussion will be moderated by Ms. Kumar.

Continuing the dialogue on topics of impact, Asia Dialogues will next address ‘ESG and Sustainability’—how the region‘s companies must weave environmental, social and governance criteria into their processes for better value creation and for the overall good of planet earth. Through 2022 other topics which will be addressed at Asia Dialogues include Leadership Agility and Business Continuity, Digital Transformation in a post-Covid World, Asia‘s Role in Climate Change, and more.

About SpeakIn’s Asia Dialogues

With a vision to be the platform of choice globally for thought leaders and learners to engage and come together, SpeakIn‘s mantra is to connect users with top regional and global experts—more than 18,000 of them—virtually and in person. Business users can speak to experts in multiple languages on 500+ different subjects. SpeakIn‘s Asia Dialogues will bring together influential voices from different parts of the world and present them at events, virtual and otherwise, on a wide array of themes and subjects housed in Singapore. Asia Dialogues will help us—individuals, businesses, communities—learn from one another and help us in finding new grounds together.





More information about SpeakIn on: https://www.speakin.co





#AsiaDialogues #SpeakIn

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.