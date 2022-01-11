TechnoPark Tower awarded LEED Platinum Green Construction Certificate

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 11 January 2022 – TechnoPark Tower in Vinhomes Ocean Park in Hanoi has been officially awarded the V4 LEED Platinum Green Building Certificate by the US Green Building Council. This is the world’s most prestigious certification that honours green buildings for their capability to save energy and protect the environment.

















According to assessment results from the US Green Building Council, the LEED Platinum V4 version is the most difficult LEED rating level to date.





To achieve this certificate, the TechnoPark Tower had to satisfy the 9 most rigorous criteria from design to operation, including: integrated design, location and connectivity, sustainable location, efficient use of water, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor air quality, innovation initiatives and regional scores.

TechnoPark Tower achieved a maximum score in many of the criteria.





TechnoPark Tower has the ability to save up to 17.4% of total annual energy consumption compared to the standard level, owing to energy-efficient solutions such as low-E insulating glass facades which helps to minimize heat transfer in both directions from outside to inside and from inside to outside; ventilation systems for the parking lot and the green roof, which helps to reduce the heat transfer coefficient; and solar panels on the lake‘s surface next to TechnoPark Tower to generate a renewable energy source for the tower.





Inside the tower, nearly 3,000 Siemens motion sensors are installed to automatically turn the lights on in unoccupied areas, and there are on and off and dim lights in the parking basement to save energy. The entire exterior lighting system is controlled by a timer to reduce light pollution.





More than 75% of the workspace enjoys natural daylight in the range of 300 lux to 3,000 lux, allowing tenants to reduce electricity consumption inside the building.

In terms of water efficiency, TechnoPark Tower makes full use of rainwater collected at storage tanks to water plants, while using low-flow sanitary equipment to minimize water consumption at source.





Greenery occupies 25% of the total area of the building, with the highlight being the chill sky gardens where native drought-tolerant plants are grown to save water.

In addition, to encourage tenants to use environmentally friendly transportation, there are multiple charging stations for electric vehicles in the tower’s parking basement; there are also 660 bicycle parking slots as well as bathrooms for those who cycle to work.





Moreover, right next to the tower’s lobby is a smart electric VinBus pick-up point, promoting green transportation both inside and outside the complex.

On top of these outstanding advantages, TechnoPark Tower is also equipped with many innovative smart features deployed by VinSmart.





Before the LEED Platinum award in November 2021, TechnoPark Tower was honoured as the first building in Viet Nam to win Most Intelligent District award at the prestigious Digie Awards (USA).





Having received prestigious world-class certifications and awards, TechnoPark Tower is gradually realizing its goal of becoming one of the Top 10 smartest buildings in the world.





These are worthy achievements for a “heartfelt construction“– Make in Vietnam – marking the great progress of Viet Nam’s stature on the global technology map.

About LEED

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, developed by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).





Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.





Established in 1995, after several revisions and additions, LEED V4 is now the most updated and also the most demanding version with 9 extremely strict scoring criteria. To be awarded the LEED certificate, the building must achieve a minimum of 40 – 49 points (equivalent to a Certified rating); in order to receive the highest Platinum certification, the building must achieve 80 points or more.





