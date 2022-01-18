Protection of interests of Overseas Pakistanis being ensured in all cases: Tariq Mahmood

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan has said that protection of interests of Overseas Pakistanis is being ensured in all cases.

He further said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, very serious and practical measures are being taken for the protection of the rights, provision of justice and welfare of overseas Pakistanis. He clarified that Pakistanis living abroad are rendering valuable services to their beloved homeland in the form of foreign exchange.

Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on resolving grievances presented on the Overseas Pakistanis Commission’s web portal. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Zulfiqar Bhoon, Deputy Directors and other dealing officers.

The meeting was informed that out of 27893 complaints lodged so far on the Overseas Pakistanis Commission’s web portal, 17335 have been resolved and most of the complaints were related to Police Department, Revenue Department, Housing Schemes, LDA and Education Department. Important decisions were also taken in the meeting to ensure speedy resolution of the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and to further improve the performance of OPC Punjab.

Vice Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood ul-Hassan directed all dealing officers to resolve immediately and without any delay the real grievances raised by the Overseas Pakistanis and further added that the grand operation against illegal occupants and fraud mafia on the properties of Overseas Pakistanis should be intensified.

He said that the Punjab Chief Minister was attaching great importance to the solution of the problems of Pakistanis living abroad and that was the reason why their problems were being solved so fast due to the effective measures taken by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

