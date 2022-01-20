Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s Omnichannel Consumer Engagement Wins HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Award

Mega launch of Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded formula receives wide recognition for successful online to offline consumer engagement

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) gained industry-wide recognition for its Greater Bay Area consumer engagement efforts for the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded formula at the recent Hong Kong Business (HKB) Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards. It was the only company to receive the award in the Infant and Child Nutrition category, underscoring its success in exploring business opportunities for the newly-launched infant and child formula and raising category nutrition awareness in the Greater Bay Area.









“Grounded in a century of nutritional science, at Mead Johnson, we care for the growth of every child. The award recognises our success in offering quality products and comprehensive support for parents, and we can only do that with the tremendous support from our business partners. We are glad to join hands with our partners to present the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded formula to consumers through a diversified range of touchpoints, as well as adding value to their parenting journey with professional and science-based knowledge. Despite various challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, I am proud that the MJNHK team found innovative ways to realise our vision of nourishing children’s best start in life,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

The award marks the successful launch of the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded formula, and MJNHK’s continuous efforts in driving the development of the infant and child nutrition category in the Greater Bay Area, as well as providing safe, high-quality, and innovative products that support children’s holistic development.

A solid cross-border consumer engagement strategy that integrates online and offline channels played a crucial role in achieving the milestone. The omnichannel approach effectively built product awareness, earned consumer trust, and fueled the sales performance of the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded formula. More than 80% of interviewees said in a May 2021 consumer survey that they would use the product after trial and found its key ingredients, such as HMO and MFGM, satisfactory.

Strategic partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms were the key in driving this strategy. MJNHK established partnerships with Tmall, JD, Kaola, VIP, Yunji, O’Mall, as well as popular offline customer touchpoints such as brick-and-mortar mother and baby stores that operate in free trade zones. In addition, it featured the upgraded formula in the Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME) China, the world’s largest trade fair for child, baby, maternity products and services, in mid-July, successfully connecting with thousands of potential consumers and opening up limitless business opportunities.

Dedicated to supporting parents in every stage of their childcare journey, the launch of Enfa A+ NeuroPro went far beyond product selling – it engaged 410,000 consumers via different touchpoints and communication channels and created emotional intimacy with them. Through partnerships with healthcare experts, MJNHK equips parents with essential nutrition and parenting knowledge that spans across different aspects of parenting and child development, from prenatal and postnatal nutrition to the physical wellness of newborns and the mental wellness of parents. The professional and science-based knowledge that is highly relevant to parents’ childcare journey, helped build trust and meaningful connections between the brand and the consumers.

These efforts resulted in deep consumer conversations that earned positive word-of-mouth (WOM) and consumer recommendations for the upgraded formula on WeChat, Xiaohungshu, Tik-Tok, and many more vertical social platforms. The product was among the top three brands in the infant and child nutrition HMO segment in August 2021 and one of the top five brands named T-mall Global’s Most Recommended Product in 2021, outcompeting over 100 mother and baby brands.





Watch the interview to know more about the winning project: https://bit.ly/33MtsEq

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century since 1905. As the world’s renowned infant and child nutrition brand, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

With excellent quality, Mead Johnson Nutrition has earned the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous attitude, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped it establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has landed for half a century, providing Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing on a formula for children with special nutrition needs. It is also one of the very few brands that insist on producing formulas for children with metabolic disorders, giving hope to them.

For more information: http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/





#MeadJohnsonNutrition

About Hong Kong Business

Hong Kong Business (HKB) is the only English-language business magazine dedicated to Hong Kong and China. Essential coverage includes the economy, investment, manufacturing, technology, travel and trade, plus special overseas features with in-depth reporting on bilateral economic ties with Hong Kong. With an experienced and dedicated team of seasoned journalists and expert opinions from market leaders, Hong Kong Business is the definitive magazine for Hong Kong’s business elite with a monthly circulation guaranteed at 15,000 copies reaching 60,000 readers.

About HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards

Organised by Hong Kong Business, the HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards recognise companies based in Hong Kong or Macau who are making their investments in the Greater Bay Area to foster mutual co-operation, investment, and development with projects demonstrating deeper integration or coordinated economic development between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, as well as successful economic impact for the development of the Greater Bay Area. Awarded companies are deliberated based on judging criteria including investment and commitment, effectiveness and impact and dynamism.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.