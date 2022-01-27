Where Technology Meets Architecture: Ultimaker 3D Printers Pave The Way for Creative Innovation Among Students

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, announces its engagement with the University of Tokyo with its utilization of digital fabrication tools in its new innovation hub, “T-BOX.”









Image: 1/10 size 3D printed model of the installation work exhibited at the Design Biennale in London





The University of Tokyo SEKISUI House – KUMA Lab (a.k.a. T-BOX) started with a donation from Sekisui House Co., Ltd, researching the future of architecture using technology to explore “the future of living”. Six flagship Ultimaker 3D printers and Ultimaker Digital Factory software help students of the architecture department to improve their craft and explore other avenues for growth, such as learning about manufacturing or digital fabrication.





“Choosing Ultimaker was an excellent answer for T-BOX due its high level of printing accuracy, speed, and responsiveness. The unlimited material range allows the students the opportunity to experiment with advanced polymers and composites to meet the demands of the real world.” Mr. Toshiki Hirano, the director and project assistant professor of SEKISUI HOUSE – KUMA LAB said.

Mr. Hirano added: “The purpose of T-BOX is to provide the full potential of development for each learner, where they explore the 3D printing system and Ultimaker Digital Factory for product development, prototype and architectural models printing, turning their vision into reality.”

One especially eye-catching print to come out of T-BOX is a 3D printed model of the installation work exhibited at the recent Design Biennale in London. T-BOX scanned various iconic objects in the cities of Tokyo and London, converting them into 3D data. The 3D models were then printed using Ultimaker 3D printers, shipped to London and assembled for the display.

Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker: “It is great to see advanced educational institutions like the University of Tokyo recognize the importance of 3D printing and to bring out the full creative inspiration of its students to prepare them to be as impactful as they can be when they enter the professional world. Our 3D printers, software and digital factory are used across the world in a variety of industries and applications addressing a wide range of business benefits. I applaud the University of Tokyo for its role to help propel 3D printing in becoming a transformational business technology delivering flexibility and sustainable value.”

“Brule is grateful for the opportunity and thrilled to support Kengo Kuma and his team in bringing their ideal 3D printing solution to fruition,” said Douglas Krone, Chief Executive Officer at Brule Inc. “We have seen what a positive impact they can have in transforming education and affecting real change in the next generation of architecture.”

