M1 Singapore to Offer the Brand-New HUAWEI P50 Pro 4G with Availability from 22 January

A fan of the HUAWEI P Series and its never-ending stream of smart photography capabilities and technological aesthetics? Once again making a breakthrough, the global leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, HUAWEI, has released its newest flagship-grade handset – the P50 Pro. Just as the launch of the latest generation 4G compatible phone was announced, M1 makes great strides in being one of the first telecommunications companies in Singapore to offer the new mobile device online and in-store. Starting from January 22, 2022, customers will be able to order the tech giant’s hottest release with Bespoke plans to pair.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2022 – With the newly revealed addition to the P Series, HUAWEI has been setting unprecedented records with its ingenuity. With the official launch of the P50 Pro 4G, customers can now cart out with the revolutionary smartphone online at M1. Boasting Bespoke Flexi and Bespoke Contract plans that allow customers to pay as low as $0 upfront and cover the remaining cost of their device between 12 to 36 months, HUAWEI fans can get the new legend at an affordable price.











The Legend Reborn with Off the Charts Capabilities

Featuring exhilarating interaction experiences and significant camera changes, the HUAWEI P50 Pro with 4G is the latest top-end smartphone to own. Packing revolutionary imaging technology, the P50 Pro’s True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera is equipped with 4 camera lenses. Its 50MP True-Chroma Colour, 40MP True-Chroma Mono, 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle, and 64MP Telephoto rear camera setup offers up to 200x zoom range to capture true-to-life images regardless of lighting conditions and distance.

Built with a 6.6″ OLED True-Chroma display that supports professional-grade colour accuracy of 1.07 billion hues, the capacitive touch-screen handset offers a smooth viewing experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. Available in stylish and sleek Cocoa Gold or Golden Black, the P50 Pro is truly a sight to behold. Designed with a chipset that delivers superior performance, it packs a punch with its Snapdragon 888 4G processor that lets users play, watch, and talk with confidence. Add to that its 4360mAh battery for long-lasting power, IP68 rating, and 8GB internal memory, it is easy to see how the HUAWEI P50 Pro 4G delivers excellence that exceeds expectations.

Experience Maximum Power with M1 Today

Make the P50 Pro or any other HUAWEI smartphone the new legend of your life with M1. Customers can benefit from optimal flexibility given the range of Bespoke plans and can leverage add-ons for a complete mobile experience. Order the latest HUAWEI P50 Pro smartphone today with unmatched discounts right before Chinese New Year. Head in-store or online today for more information on pricing and fantastic perks!

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).







M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg







Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/m1limited

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/m1-limited

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m1.sg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/m1singapore





#M1



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.