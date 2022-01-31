Sliver Yachts (Jiangmen) Launches Brand-new Website

GRENOBLE,
FRANCE – Media
OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne e2v has made further
progression in its goal of actively supporting aerospace/defense customers in
addressing the power and thermal constraints of their high-reliability (Hi-Rel)
electronic processing platforms. Building
on the services that were initially announced back in late 2019, the company is
now expanding the scope of these to encompass several key additional elements.
Consequently, multifaceted services are now available to design teams for
increasing design margins when implementing high-performance multi-core processors.
Faced with too much power draw and
not enough room to dissipate generated heat, engineers must find ways to
enhance their designs accordingly. By engaging with Teledyne e2v at the
conception phase, the customer’s technical team has the opportunity to better
assess design margins that Teledyne e2v offers at the processor level. This
will help them to understand what particular confines must be kept within.
Teledyne e2v’s skills and experience in processor usage makes it the partner of
choice for improving power or thermal performance on processor-based systems.
Through in-depth analysis of the
system’s overall behavior, it is possible to define the best approach to
overcome potential challenges posed by keeping to a limited available power
budget, as well as those relating to space saving measures. Data on parameters
like processor CPU load, core frequency and junction temperature can be
consulted in order to do this. Following on from that, Teledyne e2v’s ability
to screen and deliver power optimized processors means that units can be
supplied that are an optimal fit with the defined criteria. Heightened
performance benchmarks can thereby be achieved, while still conserving power
resources and minimizing heat generation.
Live Demo sessions illustrating
Teledyne e2v’s ability to supply power-optimized microprocessor solutions are
available for subscription here: https://www.teledyne-e2v-semiconductors-webtv.com/
“Very often it will only be towards
the end of their design projects that engineers will encounter
power and thermal management issues,
but the enclosures that hardware gets housed inside leave little space for
heatsinking or fans, leading to performance trade-offs being made,” Thomas
PORCHEZ, Application Engineer at Teledyne e2v explains. “In addition, engineers
may be forced to leave enough ‘headroom’ to install future system upgrades, and
this will put further pressure on making the system as power efficient as
possible.”
“Space constraints or potential for
mechanical failure could also mean that fan-less systems are mandated. There
might even be a need to provision for maintaining operation in extreme circumstances
– for instance systems being able to keep running for a prolonged period even
if the accompanying fans are no longer working,” he continues. “This is where
our expertise is proving to be vital. Through our combination of screening and
technical advice, we have already successfully halved power consumption levels
in some customer deployments,” he concludes.
About Teledyne e2v
Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable
semiconductor solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal
chain – covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog
switches, voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving
the avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the
company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening
commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application
scenarios.
Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through
strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP,
Everspin and Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the
company is able to provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These
span all the way from standard and semi-custom through to fully customized
options.
For more information visit: https://www.teledyne-e2v.com