Anne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank

Arrow Open Lab makes engineering support more accessible to bring innovative products to life

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10

September 2020 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow

Electronics today announced its IoT and engineering services collaboration with

Hong Kong-based technology startup Platysens to accelerate the commercialization

of smart and connected sports devices. Powered

by sensing and IoT technologies, smart sports gadgets can bridge the physical

and digital world by collecting a wealth of information about performance

metrics and providing real-time actionable insights for sports enthusiasts,

athletes, and trainers to strive for continuous improvement.

The global sports technology market is expected to grow at CAGR 20.4% by

2027, according to a recent research.1 Founded by sports enthusiasts in

2014, Platysens is a startup focused on sports sensors

and analysis. “Today the world of sports has been increasingly shaped by

technology integration,” said CY Wong, founder of Platysens, “We see there is a

unfulfilled demand in the market for robust smart wearables to provide swimmers

with accurate and real-time data and analysis.

Thanks to the engineering guidance and support by Arrow, we are able to

rapidly integrate IoT and sensing technology and shorten our new product

introduction cycle.”

Benefited from the free engineering

consultative services available at Arrow’s Open Lab located in Hong Kong

Science Park, Platysens is able to rapidly combine algorithm, IoT, and sensing

technology to accelerate its new smart product development schedule. With

the engineering support and consultative service provided by Arrow engineers at

its Open Lab, Platysens put together a working prototype for its new product

SEAL, which is expected to be launched by end of the year. This smart gadget is designed to capture the

motion and force of the swimmer exerted by different parts of the body over

time. Powered by STMicroelectronics MEMS,

force sensor, and Nordic Semiconductor Bluetooth low-energy system-on-a-chip, the device transforms physical

strokes and force movement into digital data, delivering real-time and accurate

actionable insights for swimmers and trainers to understand efficiency and

maximize performance.

“We are consistently seeking ways to make it

easier for innovators and engineers to create, make and manage the technology

of tomorrow,” said Jacky Wan, Arrow’s vice president of engineering for APAC. “We are excited to be a trusted technology

partner to Platysens and many other technology startups and companies in the

region, guiding them through the journey, starting from ideation to proof of

concept, design, testing, and mass production.”

Platysens was also an Incu-Tech program graduate

of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) in 2017. “HKSTP offers world-class infrastructure and

services to help tech companies and startups accelerate their innovation

journey to commercial success. Many of

our startups are young engineers and entrepreneurs with great ideas. The collaboration between Arrow and Platysens

is a great example of two companies with different expertise coming together

within our ecosystem,” said Ir. Peter Yeung, Head of Electronics & ICT

Clusters of HKSTP.

Demonstrating Arrow’s commitment to making best-in-class

design tools, resources, and engineering expertise accessible to innovators and

engineers, Arrow’s Open Lab has assisted hundreds of technology companies and

startups from the region in their idea-to-prototype-to-product innovation

journey.

Learn more about how Arrow

enables Platysens to bring their innovative ideas to life via this video.

