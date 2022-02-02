Anne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank

Arrow Open Lab makes engineering support more accessible to bring innovative products to life
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10
September 2020 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow
Electronics today announced its IoT and engineering services collaboration with
Hong Kong-based technology startup Platysens to accelerate the commercialization
of smart and connected sports devices. Powered
by sensing and IoT technologies, smart sports gadgets can bridge the physical
and digital world by collecting a wealth of information about performance
metrics and providing real-time actionable insights for sports enthusiasts,
athletes, and trainers to strive for continuous improvement.
Arrow Electronics empowers Hong Kong startups to accelerate commercialization of smart sports gadgets
The global sports technology market is expected to grow at CAGR 20.4% by
2027, according to a recent research.1 Founded by sports enthusiasts in
2014, Platysens is a startup focused on sports sensors
and analysis. “Today the world of sports has been increasingly shaped by
technology integration,” said CY Wong, founder of Platysens, “We see there is a
unfulfilled demand in the market for robust smart wearables to provide swimmers
with accurate and real-time data and analysis.
Thanks to the engineering guidance and support by Arrow, we are able to
rapidly integrate IoT and sensing technology and shorten our new product
introduction cycle.”
Benefited from the free engineering
consultative services available at Arrow’s Open Lab located in Hong Kong
Science Park, Platysens is able to rapidly combine algorithm, IoT, and sensing
technology to accelerate its new smart product development schedule. With
the engineering support and consultative service provided by Arrow engineers at
its Open Lab, Platysens put together a working prototype for its new product
SEAL, which is expected to be launched by end of the year. This smart gadget is designed to capture the
motion and force of the swimmer exerted by different parts of the body over
time. Powered by STMicroelectronics MEMS,
force sensor, and Nordic Semiconductor Bluetooth low-energy system-on-a-chip, the device transforms physical
strokes and force movement into digital data, delivering real-time and accurate
actionable insights for swimmers and trainers to understand efficiency and
maximize performance.
“We are consistently seeking ways to make it
easier for innovators and engineers to create, make and manage the technology
of tomorrow,” said Jacky Wan, Arrow’s vice president of engineering for APAC. “We are excited to be a trusted technology
partner to Platysens and many other technology startups and companies in the
region, guiding them through the journey, starting from ideation to proof of
concept, design, testing, and mass production.”
Platysens was also an Incu-Tech program graduate
of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) in 2017. “HKSTP offers world-class infrastructure and
services to help tech companies and startups accelerate their innovation
journey to commercial success. Many of
our startups are young engineers and entrepreneurs with great ideas. The collaboration between Arrow and Platysens
is a great example of two companies with different expertise coming together
within our ecosystem,” said Ir. Peter Yeung, Head of Electronics & ICT
Clusters of HKSTP.
Demonstrating Arrow’s commitment to making best-in-class
design tools, resources, and engineering expertise accessible to innovators and
engineers, Arrow’s Open Lab has assisted hundreds of technology companies and
startups from the region in their idea-to-prototype-to-product innovation
journey.
Learn more about how Arrow
enables Platysens to bring their innovative ideas to life via this video.
