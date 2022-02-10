Master Changan Motors commences bulk volume production for the all-new Changan Oshan X7

LAHORE: Master Changan Motors Limited, Pakistan’s leading disruptive automotive brand has announced it is commencing the volume production of its latest offering, the all-new Changan Oshan X7. The announcement was made at a ceremony at its state of the art plant in Karachi. The company has surprised the auto industry by becoming #1 among all new entrants in production and sales for 6 consecutive months in the recent past. Master Changan was recently awarded the coveted “Panda Award”, Best in Service Award and a Special Contribution award to recognize the company’s rapid growth by Changan Automobile in its Global Partner Conference earlier this year.

Changan’s multi-prong disruptive strategy has been appreciated by the Pakistani customer. After winning the hearts of Van, Pickup and Sedan customers, the company is ready to introduce its unique disruption strategy to SUV users in Pakistan.

Master Changan is now all set to become the first automobile company ever to do a RHD global launch in Pakistan. Previously, the Pakistani customers had to wait for long periods of time after global launch for a car to be available in the country. Changan Oshan X7 measures 4,730mm x 1,870mm x 1,720mm and is powered by the latest generation World Record Holder 1.5L Turbo engine. The vehicle can produce an output of 185hp (138kW) and torque of 300 Nm. The all-new Changan Oshan X7 boasts an impressive 0.05 sec throttle response and accelerates from 0 – 100km/hr in just 8.23 sec. We have to wait until the formal launch to find out what other exciting features this SUV will offer the Pakistani consumer.

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO Master Changan Motors, Danial Malik said, “Since we launched, Master Changan’s key goal has been to disrupt Pakistan’s auto industry. Our first sedan entry, the Alsvin, has captured the hearts of most Pakistanis; now, we’re looking to shake things up in the SUV segment addressing the unmet needs of the segment!” Danial Malik claims that the Changan Oshan X7 is the most technologically advanced and future-proof SUV in the industry. “It is a historic moment for Pakistan to be chosen to debut this SUV for the world”. Danial Malik commented on the occasion of the start of CKD volume production.

The Changan Oshan X7 will be the first Euro 6 vehicle made in Pakistan and demonstrates the company’s resolve for a cleaner Pakistan. The company offers the lowest emission vehicles in Pakistan in all categories, including Euro 5 Alsvin and Euro 4 Karvaan MPV. The Master Chhagan plant is the most environmentally friendly plant in the auto industry with 30% supported by solar power which is set to increase this to over 60% in the mid of this year.

Master Changan Motors Limited has not disclosed the price and booking details of the all-new Changan Oshan X7 yet. Unlike other players who started the booking before even showing the vehicle, Changan has decided to announce more details at a formal debut later this month.

